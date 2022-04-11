Four Corners Community Foundation celebrates new name

Four Corners Community Foundation, formerly TS Community Foundation, recently held a ribbon cutting announcing its new name. Founded in 1999, Four Corners Community Foundation is designed to create impact in rural southwest Iowa through charitable giving and community projects, according to a release. In 2019, the foundation became an affiliate of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, and as partners, work continues to spur growth and prosperity in southwest Iowa.

The new name represents the heart of rural Iowa towns, the release said. Often times the four corners or town square can serve as a main meeting place where community impact starts, a place of great ideas with community-minded people.

“At Four Corners Community Foundation we are excited for this new chapter and look forward to helping create impact for generations to come. We are a community of giving people,” 4CCF Board President Kelsey Stupfell said in the release. “It is our desire to help people achieve more with their donations and connect them to resources. Our new name, Four Corners Community Foundation, reflects our foundational mission to help maximize local philanthropy, support community projects and connect more giving to individuals and organizations.”

As an affiliate of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, donors could be eligible for additional tax incentives such as the Endow Iowa Tax Credit, a program administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and is open to individuals, businesses and financial institutions.

In two decades, 4CCF has helped the Treynor Optimist Club build a playground in the eastern city park, helped city organizers create the Veterans Memorial area including a show-stopping helicopter, as well as jumpstarted the Vision Treynor Group, which is working to bring new ball fields and a gathering place in town, among other projects.

Most recently, funds were created with the newly formed Treynor Parks and Trails Commission, a collaboration between the Treynor Splash Pad, Tristan’s Trails and Dexter’s Dream as well as with the Lamar Hartje Legion Post 725 to help more local southwest Iowa students attend Boys and Girls State.

“This is an exciting time for the Four Corners Community Foundation and we are truly honored to help share this news,” Pottawattamie Community Foundation President and CEO Donna Dostal said in the release. “Together, our collective work to amplify the strong culture of philanthropy in our region will continue to create lasting positive impact and a legacy of giving. We look forward to supporting Four Corners Community Foundation’s efforts in continuing to make our communities strong.”