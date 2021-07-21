Generous donor contributes $100k for AMP for Neighborhoods program

An anonymous contribution of $100,000 will boost the power of the AMP for Neighborhoods program to help neighborhoods and homeowners with improvement projects.
The program, announced in late June by TS Bank and The 712 Initiative, will provide funding for direct homeowner projects, neighborhood block initiatives and down-payment assistance.
Since the announcement, The 712 Initiative received an anonymous donation of $100,000 specifically for the program, boosting the funds available to $105,000, according to Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.
“We are overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude to receive this generous gift from a community-minded donor,” Garst said. “A home investment is one of the biggest investments in a person’s life and can have the greatest impact on their personal success and our community as a whole.”
The donor originally pledged $50,000 but decided to double their gift because of the work created by all of the storm damage, she said.
In addition, the AMP program will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs to aid in the organization’s home repair program offerings, a press release from TS Bank stated.
“Habitat is excited to partner with TS Bank and The 712 Initiative’s AMP program,” said Blake Johnson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. “It is a great opportunity for neighbors to come together and find solutions for community improvements and needed home repairs. The program is a natural complement to Habitat’s housing and home repair mission. To be able to collaborate with these amazing organizations allows us to pool our collective talents and deliver on projects truly needed within our community.”
Added Garst, “To join forces and partner with TS Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs in this new neighborhood assistance initiative is an honor.”
Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor who needs assistance with outdoor housing needs. Eligible projects could include things like landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15, 2021. Recipients in the Council Bluffs area will be awarded up to $5,000 each for their particular project.
TS Bank was the kickoff sponsor, donating $3,500 to The 712 Initiative for the AMP program. Other contributing sponsors include Black Hills Energy and Deb and Pete Petersen’s Real Property Management.
Applications or nominations can be submitted via PDF application available online at tsbank.com/amp. For more information, contact Kelsey Stupfell at Kelsey.stupfell@tsbg.com or 712-487-0334.