Generous donor contributes $100k for AMP for Neighborhoods program

An anonymous contribution of $100,000 will boost the power of the AMP for Neighborhoods program to help neighborhoods and homeowners with improvement projects.

The program, announced in late June by TS Bank and The 712 Initiative, will provide funding for direct homeowner projects, neighborhood block initiatives and down-payment assistance.

Since the announcement, The 712 Initiative received an anonymous donation of $100,000 specifically for the program, boosting the funds available to $105,000, according to Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude to receive this generous gift from a community-minded donor,” Garst said. “A home investment is one of the biggest investments in a person’s life and can have the greatest impact on their personal success and our community as a whole.”

The donor originally pledged $50,000 but decided to double their gift because of the work created by all of the storm damage, she said.

In addition, the AMP program will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs to aid in the organization’s home repair program offerings, a press release from TS Bank stated.