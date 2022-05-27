George takes over as Nonpareil managing editor

Rachel George is the new managing editor of the Daily Nonpareil.

George took over the position — which also includes oversight of four western Iowa weeklies and four Omaha-area weeklies — on Monday. She’s been with the company for nearly eight years, starting out covering Papillion, Nebraska before taking over the editor role for the Gretna Breeze. She was most recently the news editor in charge of the Omaha suburbs weeklies.

“I am overjoyed to step into this role as managing editor of The Daily Nonpareil,” George said. “I have a strong commitment to community journalism and look forward to getting to further know the Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa communities better.”

George replaces Mike Brownlee, who has taken the managing editor position for the Kearney Hub and Grand Island Independent in Nebraska.

“I’m thrilled for Rachel as she takes the reins. The papers are in good hands,” Brownlee said. “Thank you to everyone I’ve worked with throughout my time at the Nonpareil. I’m forever grateful to the paper for giving me my start and to Council Bluffs for being an amazing place to call home.”

Contact George at 712-325-5728 or rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com