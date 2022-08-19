 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gorilla Car Wash on Pierce Street gets $400,000 update

Gorilla Wash, 1270 E. Pierce St., remains open as construction gets underway for a second touchless automatic bay.

Customers curious on work being done at the Gorilla Car Wash at 1270 E. Pierce St. may be happy to learn that a second touchless automatic bay is under construction.

The facility was built in 2000, said owner Jeff Ballenger, and it’s been a Gorilla Car Wash from the get go.

“We’ve had one touchless automatic and three self-serve bays,” Ballenger said. “We were finding — from talking to our customers — they wanted to see another one of those bays be a drive-thru to cut down the amount of time and make it more convenient.”

That bay conversion is underway, as is further renovation at the East Pierce location, including new doors and LED lights. The project is expected to cost about $400,000 with anticipated completion this fall.

“We’ve been thrilled with the support from the community and just thought we’d reinvest back in Council Bluffs,” Ballenger said. “We’re excited about it. The community has been very supportive of Gorilla Car Wash. We just thought it was time, and there’s no time like the present to try and improve your business.”

Other car wash amenities will still be available throughout the renovation, as will the location 1 mile away at 114 E. Broadway.

