Great Plains Communications expands fiber network in Bluffs

Great Plains Communications is expanding its fiber-optic network and rolling out gigabit-speed services in Council Bluffs.

The company said more than 1,300 businesses will be able to sign up for fiber-driven technology solutions, including internet access with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, managed ethernet, managed wifi and GPC Cloud Connect, “delivered over fiber to ensure the fastest and most reliable connectivity.”

“Our goal is for organizations in Council Bluffs to have both access to fast, reliable fiber-driven services and an exceptional customer service experience that comes from working with a Midwest provider who has over a century of experience,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “GPC views our customers as technology partners and understands the needs of Midwestern businesses because we are a Midwestern business. We look forward to working with the Council Bluffs business community.”

Fiber deployment is currently underway. Customers will be turned up in phases as construction is completed. For more information go to gpcom.com/councilbluffs.