When Eldorado Resorts bought Caesars Entertainment in July 2020, one of the first things executives did was take stock of which of the newly acquired properties were most in need of upkeep, and Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino made the cut.

“(Caesars president and COO) Anthony Carano and (CEO) Tom Reeg knew right from the beginning that they were gonna really have to focus in on the properties that really needed capital investment that they’ve been deprived of for so many years,” Thomas Roberts, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s and Horseshoe Council Bluffs, said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “We really are utilizing those investments, our brick and mortar footprint, to really be shining stars in each market that we’re in.”

In a Feb. 10 press release, Caesars Entertainment announced plans for a $22 million investment in Harrah’s Council Bluffs, which is in addition to the $9 million the hotel and gaming company already invested in 2022.

The new plans include an expansion of the gaming floor, remodeled hotel rooms and an improved sportsbook lounge where bettors can watch live sports and gamble in comfort. The first major addition to open will be Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar, a $4 million restaurant that is scheduled to open in May 2023.

“It is the only celebrity restaurant in any of the casinos in Iowa,” Roberts said. “So that’s huge for us, to have that in our backyard, that’s gonna be a great amenity.”

Fieri, restaurateur and television personality, is known for hosting a variety of series on the Food Network, including “Diners, Drive Ins & Dives,” which featured iconic Omaha restaurant Amato’s in 2009.

“I think that’s going to be a big driver, because I believe, if you look at Guy Fieri’s name, it’s so incredibly strong all over this country,” Roberts said.

The needed hotel renovation could begin this winter, with completion expected in spring 2024.

“When you think about our hotel rooms, the volume of people that come to and stay on property, our rooms get worn pretty quickly,” Roberts said. “So I think for us, we’re excited because now you’re gonna be able to go out with this brand new hotel product so it really kind of fits the property. We’ve done all this work on the outside and then when you come in, now you’ve got a brand new hotel, you’ve got this brand new restaurant. So those two things really fit together.”

The hotel will be open during the $12 million renovation, which will be done floor by floor, Roberts said.

Construction for the gaming floor expansion will probably get underway toward the start of the 2023 Stir Cove concert season, Roberts said. The $6 million expansion will add 200 new slot machines and will feature the renovated sportsbook.

“When you think about the revenue that can be generated from a concert, and you have 4,000 people on the lawn out there, and they get done with the concert, some of them want to come in and gamble, and at the end of the day, there’s 500 slot machines and you’re not getting any more than 500,” Roberts said. “If we got 25% of the people off the lawn and they came in to game, we don’t have any more gaming spaces, so this extra 200 slot machines is gonna be huge for us.”

Roberts envisions patrons being able to enjoy a night out, dining at a nice restaurant, maybe attend a concert, followed by some gaming, all in one place.

“I think that what we’re trying to create is, this is your one stop package,” Roberts said.

The previous $9 million investment included exterior energy-efficient LED lighting, an enhanced digital marquee and directional signage and improved landscaping design. In total, Caesars Entertainment will have invested more than $31 million in Harrah’s Council Bluffs in just three years.

“The enhancements at Harrah’s Council Bluffs further exhibit Caesars Entertainment’s commitment to gaming in the state of Iowa,” Caesar’s president and COO Anthony Carano said in the press release. “We are dedicated to enhancing and upgrading our operations at all locations and we’re excited to continue our investment in several new phases of renovation and expansion in Council Bluffs.”

The renovation and expansion is also expected to create new jobs and add millions to local and state gaming tax revenues, which can then be funneled to organizations like Iowa West Foundation for reinvestment in the community.

“You’re seeing that money get funneled into the government for taxes, the payroll taxes that we pay as well, to help our community grow and develop the way it needs to,” Roberts said.