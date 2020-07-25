Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to change hours of operation
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to change hours of operation

zoo

Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. As the move toward more normal life continues in Nebraska today, child care centers can accept more kids and nursing homes can reopen to visitors after clearing baseline testing for staff and residents.

 Omaha World-Herald photo/Anna Reed

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is changing its last ticket admission time from 4:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

Zoo officials hope the change will help cut operating costs as the zoo continues to feel the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buildings will remain open until 5 p.m. and the zoo grounds until 6 p.m. Guests can make a reservation for a time to enter the zoo up to three days in advance of their visit at omahazoo.com/hours-and-admission.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, said in a press release that about 5% of zoo visitors arrive after 3 p.m.

“Given this information, we feel the earlier closing time is a way the zoo can achieve some additional cost savings, while causing the least amount of disruption to our visitors,” Pate said.

Overall capacity of the zoo remains at 9,200 people on grounds, with building capacity at 50% of occupancy rate.

