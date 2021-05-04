Heritage at Fox Run to offer Montessori programming for seniors with dementia

The Heritage at Fox Run has announced it will expand its campus this spring to “provide a full continuum of lifestyle options for local seniors, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.”

Unique to the community is the implementation of Heritage Communities’ exclusive Portraits program, The Heritage at Fox Run said in a release. Portraits is rooted in the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori, most known for her work inspiring successful child-led education practices. Over the past several years, Heritage Communities has used Montessori’s philosophies and principals, and applied them to seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 5 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s Disease every day.

The overall goal of Portraits, Heritage said, is to take each resident’s ability, desire and skillset into account and create custom programming for every person.