HIS recalls Miss Slim dietary supplement

HIS is recalling all lots and all presentations of Miss Slim capsules due to the presence of sibutramine in the product.

Products containing sibutramine pose a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke.

To date, HIS has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is marketed as a dietary supplement and is packaged 10 count (UPC 742137605030) and 30 count (UPC 609728434472) capsules. The product sold online at missslimusa.com.

HIS is notifying its customers by website missslimusa.com and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have Miss Slim that is being recalled should stop using it. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact HIS by email at msslimusa@gmail.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.