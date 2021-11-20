I-29/I-80 Industrial Park to begin construction on fourth building

Stakeholders recently held a development celebration for the I-29/I-80 Industrial Park project -- a project that has been in the works since 2017.

The park, located at 13667 192nd St. in Council Bluffs, is 26 acres and will house 14 buildings. It will create jobs and bring in tax and property tax revenue, said Jason Armstrong, the developer of the project.

Matt Wyant, director of planning and development for Pottawattamie County, said at Thursday's event he’s excited for small and medium size local businesses to have the opportunity to have a place where they can legally construct a shop that they can operate their business out of.

“I think it’s going to help the city and the county,” Wyant said. “A lot of the negotiations we did with the city is making sure we are creating a subdivision in the county that can easily be adopted into the city when annexation happens.”

Right now the second and third buildings of the project are under construction and the materials for the fourth building have arrived on site. Armstrong said construction on the fourth building would start in a few weeks.

“The industrial park really was a collaborative effort with Pottawattamie County, the City of Council Bluffs, Advanced Southwest Iowa Corporation, our banks and a whole slew of other people,” said Paula Hazelwood, executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation in Pottawattamie County. “It was a long time in the making, but a critical development for our industries to be able to locate or expand their businesses in Pottawattamie County.”

