Iowa-Nebraska rivalry gets the nods – lots of them

One Thanksgiving tradition just got a boost — albeit a shaky one.
Just in time for the Heroes Game between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Huskers, a new set of bobbleheads was unveiled Tuesday to illustrate the rivalry between the two neighboring Big Ten teams, according to a press release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The set features the mascots of each team — Herbie the Husker and Herky the Hawk — mounted on a base labeled “Nebraska vs. Iowa.” And, of course, their heads nod.
The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and NCAA merchandise. So for athletes who weren’t sure if they’d make it into a hall of fame, it’s a great opportunity.
Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,000, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store. The sets are $60 each, plus a flat-rate shipping fee of $8 per order.
FOCO also released a new set of bobbleheads highlighting the rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State. It features mascots Herky and Cy and comes on a base labeled “Iowa vs. Iowa State.” The two teams aren’t scheduled to meet this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Cy-Hawk Series will be suspended for one season. In the meantime, fans can only watch the bobbleheads nod and wonder what next year will bring.
“We’re excited to release these two bobblehead (sets) commemorating two of the biggest rivalries in college sports,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO. “We think these rivalry bobbleheads will become fan favorites for the passionate fan bases of Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska.”
While the Iowa-Nebraska showdown was only named the Heroes Game in 2011, the teams played many times before that. The Hawkeyes pulled off a 27-24 win over the Cornhuskers — their fifth in a row — last year in the teams’ 50th meeting. However, Nebraska still leads the all-time series, 29-18-3.
This year’s Heroes Game will kick off at noon Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City and will be televised on Fox. With any luck, the bobbleheads will be the only ones nodding.
For more information, visit the hall of fame’s website at bobbleheadhall.com.
