Iowa-Nebraska rivalry gets the nods – lots of them

One Thanksgiving tradition just got a boost — albeit a shaky one.

Just in time for the Heroes Game between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Huskers, a new set of bobbleheads was unveiled Tuesday to illustrate the rivalry between the two neighboring Big Ten teams, according to a press release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The set features the mascots of each team — Herbie the Husker and Herky the Hawk — mounted on a base labeled “Nebraska vs. Iowa.” And, of course, their heads nod.

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and NCAA merchandise. So for athletes who weren’t sure if they’d make it into a hall of fame, it’s a great opportunity.

Each dual bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,000, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store. The sets are $60 each, plus a flat-rate shipping fee of $8 per order.