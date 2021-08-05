Iowa Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12 a.m. Friday and runs until midnight on Saturday.

At this point, the holiday does not include Sunday, although that may change in the future.

The event means a temporary sales tax exemption on select clothing and footwear priced at less than $100. It usually boosts sales at local retail stores and gives parents a chance to save a little on back-to-school clothes.

Tax-exempt items include everyday clothing like socks, shoes (without cleats), pants, hosiery, underwear, shirts, ties, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, ear muffs, swimsuits and many other products. Other examples include uniforms for work or school, diapers, baby clothes and receiving blankets.

Unfortunately, classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other athletic equipment.