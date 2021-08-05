 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday
0 comments
top story

Iowa Sales Tax Holiday begins Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Southwest Iowa graphic
Nonpareil graphic

Iowa’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12 a.m. Friday and runs until midnight on Saturday.

At this point, the holiday does not include Sunday, although that may change in the future.

The event means a temporary sales tax exemption on select clothing and footwear priced at less than $100. It usually boosts sales at local retail stores and gives parents a chance to save a little on back-to-school clothes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tax-exempt items include everyday clothing like socks, shoes (without cleats), pants, hosiery, underwear, shirts, ties, blouses, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, hats, ear muffs, swimsuits and many other products. Other examples include uniforms for work or school, diapers, baby clothes and receiving blankets.

Unfortunately, classroom supplies and backpacks are not included in the tax-exempt merchandise, nor are computers or other electronics. Other items not tax-exempt include jewelry, shoes with spikes and other athletic equipment.

All Council Bluffs schools now have supply lists on their websites. For Council Bluffs Community School District, they can be found on the webpage for each elementary and middle school. For Lewis Central Community School District, lists for K-1, 2-5 and 6-8 can be found under the “For Parents” heading on the district’s main page.

For St. Albert Catholic School, under “Students/Parents,” a peek at “Prek-Elementary” yields lists for each age or grade level, and middle school lists can be found under “Middle & High School.” For Heartland Christian School, look under “Parent Info” and click on the grade level.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert