Iowa West Foundation announces $3.2 million in new southwest Iowa grants
Iowa West Foundation announces $3.2 million in new southwest Iowa grants

Southwest Iowa graphic
Nonpareil graphic

The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors recently approved $3.2 million in grants and initiatives, bringing the total funding awarded in 2021 to approximately $16 million. Causes that received financial support ranged from entrepreneurs and workforce development to providing more accessibility to mental health services and quality housing.

“The Iowa West Foundation’s goal is to help address the needs of communities while also supporting their dreams,” said Brenda Mainwaring, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation. “We see ourselves as a partner with the nonprofits that we support. Only together can we continue to improve lives in our region.”

Mainwaring credits the long-term partnership with Ameristar, Harrah’s, and Horseshoe for the foundation’s ability to make a meaningful impact in the community. Fees from gaming and investment income are what enables Iowa West to fund scholarships, trails and countless other grants that support programs and projects throughout 18 counties in southwest Iowa.

In the placemaking category, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs received $40,000 for an owner-occupied repair program. The grant will allow for protection and renovation of the existing housing stock in order to improve the health and safety of the occupants, maintain property values and increase overall neighborhood appeal.

“This support means Habitat will be able to work directly with homeowners, meeting families where they are, to find solutions for home maintenance and repair issues where they might not otherwise be affordable,” said Blake Johnson, executive director. “We plan to maximize the award through the collaborative spirit of Habitat, and to bring the utmost impact to our community and those families in need of our support.”

Part of Iowa West Foundation’s vision is a community where businesses want to locate. A $130,000 grant that supports the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce’s continuation of workforce development programming will allow for further growth in that area.

“The workforce challenges that face our community are not unique to us, but thanks to the funds we’ve received from Iowa West Foundation, our available workforce solutions will be,” said Alicia Frieze, workforce development director for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “We will continue to offer professional development opportunities to our local leaders and wrap-around services to area residents looking to start a new career, which are just a few of the programs made possible through grant funding.”

The largest grant awarded went to the City of Council Bluffs, which received $1 million to continue expanding the First Avenue trail from 25th St. to 16th St. Heartland Bike Share also received a grant to add a B-cycle station at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 25th St. along the trail.

“The First Avenue multi-use trail features a 14-foot-wide trail surface ornamented with pedestrian lighting, landscaping, trees, plazas, and now, a Heartland B-cycle station,” said Brandon Garrett, City of Council Bluffs chief of staff. “When complete, this trail will connect downtown Council Bluffs with downtown Omaha and exist as a segment of the Great American Rail Trail that crosses the country from Washington, D.C. to Washington State. This grant will have a tremendous impact.”

The Iowa West Foundation now accepts Letters of Inquiry (the first step in the grant application process) year-round with deadlines of Jan. 1, May. 1 and Sept. 1 prior to each of the three grants cycles. For more information on recent changes to the application process, a virtual grants workshop will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9. Details and registration can be found at iowawestfoundation.org.

2021 cycle three grants and initiatives

Anawim Housing, supportive housing plan — $20,000

Avoca Fire Department, extrication tools — $10,000

Boys Town Iowa, in-home family service — $31,500

Career EdVantage, scholarships, — $45,000

Cass County Fair Association, replacement of stalls — $2,000

City of Council Bluffs, First Avenue trail project — $1,000,000

City of Griswold, park revitalization — $5,000

City of Sidney, gazebo on the square — $43,000

Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, workforce development program — $30,000

Council Bluffs Community School District, BLink Wi-Fi — $100,000

Council Bluffs Schools Early Learning Center — $1,044,059

Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, operating support 2022 — $90,000

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs, owner-occupied repair program — $40,000

Heartland Bike Share, connecting Council Bluffs through Heartland B-cycle — $25,996

Heartland Family Service, H.E.A.T. 2022 — $115,000

Lewis Central, children’s mental health — $80,565

Historic General Dodge House, preservation, porches and paint — $30,000

Iowa West Foundation initiative, capacity building fund — $60,000

Nebraska Enterprise Fund, expanding Western Iowa Fund for entrepreneurs — $525,000

New Visions Homeless Services, operating support 2022 — $115,000

The 712 Initiative, operating support 2022 — $375,000

