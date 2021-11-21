Iowa West Foundation announces $3.2 million in new southwest Iowa grants

“This support means Habitat will be able to work directly with homeowners, meeting families where they are, to find solutions for home maintenance and repair issues where they might not otherwise be affordable,” said Blake Johnson, executive director. “We plan to maximize the award through the collaborative spirit of Habitat, and to bring the utmost impact to our community and those families in need of our support.”

Work

Part of Iowa West Foundation’s vision is a community where businesses want to locate. A $130,000 grant that supports the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce’s continuation of workforce development programming will allow for further growth in that area.

“The workforce challenges that face our community are not unique to us, but thanks to the funds we’ve received from Iowa West Foundation, our available workforce solutions will be,” said Alicia Frieze, workforce development director for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “We will continue to offer professional development opportunities to our local leaders and wrap-around services to area residents looking to start a new career, which are just a few of the programs made possible through grant funding.”

Play