Iowa Western opens new IWCC Business & Community Training site

Iowa Western Community College celebrated National Apprenticeship Week Wednesday by inviting stakeholders to tour its new IWCC Business & Community Training Center at 2120 23rd Ave.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh read a mayoral proclamation about the week, which is observed from Nov. 14-20 this year — the 85th anniversary of the National Apprenticeship Act. It’s also the eighth time the event has been held “to raise awareness of the vital role registered apprenticeships provide in creating opportunities by allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and preparing a pathway to good, quality jobs and well-paying careers,” the proclamation stated, in part.

The new center will serve as a training facility for those doing apprenticeships through the college and employees from local businesses who need to upgrade their skills and don’t have extra equipment for trainees to use during work hours.

Iowa Western has welding, robotics, electrical and other labs in Kinney Hall, but they are being “fully utilized,” according to Starlyn Perdue, director of economic development at the college.

“This will give us an opportunity to train with more businesses and partner with PowerTech,” she said.

“The first phase is going to be training technicians that already have a (skill set) and providing certification to work on Kohler equipment,” said Josh Kallsen, president of PowerTech LLC at 2614 Railroad Highway.

Long term, he would like high school students and newer employees to train there to become certified, he said.

Kohler will send instructors to teach employees to work on generators using the company’s curriculum, Kallsen said. The company has donated some generators to use in training.

“The goal is that Iowa Western gets individuals prepared to teach the curriculum,” he said.

PowerTech offers apprenticeships in residential and commercial electrician work, Kallsen said.

“We have somewhere around 40 or 50 apprentices right now,” mostly in Council Bluffs and Omaha, he said.

Starting in December, Iowa Western will train selected New Visions Homeless Services guests in welding, Perdue said. They will be tested after training to determine their skill level. Those who are ready will also receive instruction in job-seeking skills. Instruction will be covered by Iowa’s Gap tuition Assistance Program, and students will not have to have their own tools and equipment.

“Everybody needs purpose, and some of these men have lost their purpose,” said Brandy Wallar, interim CEO of New Visions. “Part of our mission is to provide opportunity. We don’t want anybody to experience homelessness in our community — and if they do, we want it to be short. A lot of these guys have done welding but have never had the training.”

“This year, we’ve really looked at our training,” said Matt Mancuso, executive director of economic and workforce development at Iowa Western. “We hired Alexis Johnson to be our apprenticeship coordinator,” and the facility will be used for apprenticeships, among other training.

“It’s really fun to see this building happen,” Kallsen said. “Apprentices are core to us being able to operate as a business. The workforce is aging, and we’ve got to have young people ready to fill those vacancies.”

