Jennie Edmundson Hospital, donor network highlight importance of organ donation

In 2021, a record number of Iowans transformed lives through organ and tissue donation. Yet, the number of people who need transplants continues to outpace the number of donor organs. There are currently more than 106,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and 600 of them are Iowans.

On Friday, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital leadership and staff held a Donate Life Ceremony to commemorate the importance of organ donation.

“With April being National Donate Life Month, we want to take a few minutes this morning to recognize the collaboration between Methodist Jennie Edmundson and the Iowa Donor Network,” said Dave Burd, president and CEO of the hospital. “Through this collaboration, we don’t just facilitate donation but are truly impacting the lives of patients and their families in our region.

“Most importantly, today we are also remembering and celebrating the lives of seven donors and their families from 2021 and also all of the donors since our last celebration in 2019,” he said.

A letter was read from Michaela Kreitler, whose father’s organs were donated in 2020.

“My dad, John William Hynes Jr., was a selfless man. Now, don’t get me wrong, he was a stubborn yet funny Harley guy with the beard and the tattoos to match, and he looked a little scary if you didn’t know him; but to me, he was always just Dad,” she wrote in the letter. “He wanted to help as much as he could in this life.”

On Halloween night 2020, Hynes was eating out with his wife, Carrie, when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. They lived in Omaha, but because they were in Council Bluffs, he was taken to Jennie Edmundson.

His heartbeat eventually stabilized but, after several days, Critical Care Unit staff found that his brain activity had stopped. Apparently, a lack of oxygen to his brain before he reached the hospital made a full recovery impossible, according to an article that was posted on the Methodist Health System website in December 2020.

“The staff at Jennie Ed that took care of my dad were very thoughtful and comforting to us in this dark time,” Kreitler wrote in her letter. “They made sure to take care of not just dad’s physical needs but our emotional needs, as well.”

After a sober discussion, his family decided to donate his organs, Kreitler said.

“Obviously, it’s a very, very emotional decision,” she said. “You’ve just gotten the worst news ever. It was really hard. Dad was only 52. We just wanted something positive to come out of it.”

Kreitler had already designated herself as an organ donor at the urging of her mother, Robin Malfait, who was an ICU nurse.

In her letter, she wrote, “Iowa Donor Network staff were class acts. I will never forget that last Friday with my dad, because John (Jorgensen) at Iowa Donor made it so special. He made glitter handprints of my dad’s hands for all of us to have. It was special and obviously very hard at the same time.”

Another special memory was what Kreitler calls the “hero walk.”

“It was a Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and all the staff from the week (who were not even working) and many other staff members lined the hall as we walked with my dad to elevators for him to head to the operating room,” she wrote. “Seeing all those faces (with masks) line the hall and just care so much about people they didn’t know a week prior was truly a beautiful and moving moment.

“The walk to the car that night was just nothing but tears and immense pain,” Kreitler wrote. “I could not stop crying. In that moment, there was a finality of knowing I would never see my dad again that left a physical pain in my heart.

“But something beautiful happened again — something that gave me just a glimmer of hope that everything was going to be OK. A young woman (employee in scrubs) stopped me and said, ‘I was just a part of that walk — I was lined up in the hallway. Was that your dad?’ and I told her it was. She then proceeded to ask me if she could hug me, and together we cried. She, too, was moved beyond words by what she had seen and experienced being part of the hero walk. It was a beautiful moment between two strangers that I will never forget in my lifetime.”

Kreitler thinks it is important to register as a donor, even though it might make the final farewell seem awkward.

“I know a lot of times this is the worst day of someone’s life,” she said. “In my mind, it’s a gift that you would be giving another family.”

This week, the family received a letter from someone who received some of Hynes’ skin, Kreitler said.

“That was really cool — and it made it worthwhile,” she said.

Meanwhile, a relative of hers now needs a kidney, Kreitler said. That makes the need for organ donors even more personal.

Those who donate their organs are heroes, said Jorgensen, donation services coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network.

“It’s a legacy that lives on,” he said.

A 15-year-old Iowa athlete was sidelined by an injury and was no longer able to participate in activities, Jorgensen said. When she received a tissue donation, it changed her life.

“She can now go back to running and competing at a high level,” he said.

People sometimes misunderstand what organ recovery does to a deceased loved one’s body, Jorgensen said.

“When a donation happens, people are still able to have an open-casket funeral,” he said. “We (pay) special attention to asking what kind of a funeral they’re going to have so we don’t change their appearance so open-casket can happen.”

When a donor passes away, the Iowa Donor Network is ready to respond, Jorgensen said.

“We have a surgical team that comes in,” he said. “We’ll have people come in from Iowa or it could be from the area.”

Where surgeons come from to recover the organs ultimately depends on where the organs are needed, Jorgensen said. They are taken to the next person on the national organ transplant waiting list, and travel time is a prime consideration.

“Kidneys can go longer than hearts can,” he said. “Hearts can only be out of the body for four to six hours. Kidneys can be out for 24 to 36 hours. Kidneys oftentimes will go on a pump which has some preservative fluid that circulates through them.”

Lungs are sometimes hooked up to a pump that inflates them at regular intervals, Jorgensen said.

“There are certain ways to package them,” he said.

Every nine minutes, a new person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list, according to the Iowa Donor Network. Each day, an average of 17 people die while waiting. An average of 112 transplants are performed every day in the United States.

In 2021, the lives of nearly 41,000 Americans were saved by organ donation. In Iowa, 128 people donated organs and 365 organs were transplanted.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal 50 to 300 lives through tissue donation.

Those interested in donating can indicate that when getting or renewing their driver’s licenses. The Iowa Donor Network is able to link to Department of Transportation records to retrieve that information.

However, registering to become a donor is the most effective way to help ensure that more lives are saved through donation, according to the Iowa Donor Network. Those interested in registering can do so at IowaDonorNetwork.org.

National Donate Life Blue and Green Day to promote organ and tissue donation is April 22. Companies across the state will Light Up for Life and illuminate their buildings in green. For more information about Iowa Donor Network activities, visit IowaDonorNetwork.org.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.