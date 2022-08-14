J's Coffee & Donuts open on 100 Block

J’s Coffee & Donuts has opened its counter on the 100 Block.

The local mobile coffee trailer, which can often be found around town — whether it’s a morning at CHI Mercy, an evening at the Council Bluffs Farmers Market or an event in the more rural towns of southwest Iowa — is growing.

Now located in the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce’s suite at 149 W. Broadway, this is the second location of J’s Coffee & Donuts. The first is at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha. The Council Bluffs spot opened at the end of July.

The brainchild of local business owner Julie Wyssman, the business originated as an opportunity to fundraise for her dream business: The Brightest Crayon, a mutligenerational or intergenerational day program for essentially anyone, integrating daycare for children with those in need of specialized health care.

Wyssman, a registered nurse, currently owns My Nurse, a home health care agency with locations in Council Bluffs and Shenandoah. The Brightest Crayon will be an expansion of that.

“Coffee was because it was a way to make a little money to start fundraising for our building; we’re trying to do it as fiscally responsible as we can,” Wyssman said. “We do have a group of people who come together to try and get us closer to that goal. We are all working right now to figure out logistics, working with engineers to do all the surveying and stuff.”

The idea originated from the plan to place a coffee shop and bakery in the center of The Brightest Crayon building “so our dementia patients and the parents of the kids could grab a cup of coffee, sit and visit with each other and connect,” Wyssman said.

“We bought a trailer, renovated it and decided we were going to take this show on the road to raise funds for this day program,” Wyssman said. “Little did we know this concept was just going to take off.”

More money is needed, but Wyssman wants to keep the project in southwest Iowa — first in Council Bluffs, with a second location in the more rural community.

“It’s essentially a day care program for everybody,” Wyssman said. “Parents of special needs kids can have respite — so their kids can be normal, feel a part of a group and create inclusivity, and also have it be a place where normally developing kids can be exposed to other not abled people. Then, with adults, we know that with Alzheimer’s and dementia, the disease process is slowed a little bit by keeping their minds busy and sharp.

“When we have kids interacting with our seniors, maybe eating lunch together, doing art together, maybe one is reading to the other, we can slow the disease process just a little bit and also maybe create a little bit of quality of life for adults living in a nursing home, that need respite during the day.”

Nursing will be an offering of the day care program, which will include hands-on care alongside programming. A pool and physical therapy are also part of the plan.

“This is 90% of our clientele for the home health agency,” Wyssman said. “We see all these people that just long to be a part of the good old boys coffee club. We are their family — we make extra trips out to see them when we know they’re lonely. We just kind of want to give a better quality of life for people. They’ve worked their entire lives and now, they just don’t have the quality of life I want them to have.”

Fundraising has been underway for about a year now, Wyssman said. Alongside the coffee proceeds, they hold a women’s conference a few times a year to help fundraise.

When the former coffee shop located in the Chamber office was closing, Wyssman said she reached out and was glad to hear that Chamber staff wanted to keep the space as a coffee shop, if possible. She said J’s has plans for two more Council Bluffs area locations this fall.

Tentative hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. A search for J’s Coffee & Donuts on Facebook or Instagram can provide updates to the schedule.

Evening events — including open mic nights, book readings, trivia night and more — are also in the works.

“We’re still trying to nail down times that service this area,” Wyssman said. “We’re trying to offer something a little different down here (from the bars.)”

J’s Coffee & Donuts also offers board games and card games, adding to its cozy atmosphere.

“It’s just a place where people can come and disconnect if they want to,” Wyssman said. “Saturdays are pretty hoppin’. We just keep it kind a nice little calm environment. We’ve got a great following. It’s just a friendly kind of atmosphere.

“It’s been fun. My family, my husband, my whole nurse health care team has been super supportive. We all just have a mission to bring a little bit of quality of life to some folks who may have more challenges than the rest of us do.”