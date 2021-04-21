Lee Enterprises begins trading on Nasdaq

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Monday. The common stock continues to be traded under the “LEE” symbol, as it was on the New York Stock Exchange. It closed the day at $29.63 a share, up 3.96%.

“As we accelerate our digital transformation, we believe this move enhances our visibility as a leading digital news and information provider, positioning Lee among a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms,” Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO, said in a news release.

The media company owns the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal, and serves 77 markets in 26 states. Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors.