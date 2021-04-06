Lee Enterprises to begin trading on Nasdaq

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises announced Monday it intends to transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Lee shares are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on April 19, with the common stock continuing to trade under the “LEE” symbol.

Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO, said the move will not impact Lee’s stock price or value, but will enhance the company’s visibility as “a leading digital news and information provider.”

Tim Millage, Lee’s chief financial officer, said the move to Nasdaq will position the company “alongside some of the world’s most innovative and pioneering technology leaders.”

“This will enhance our visibility as a digital platform for news and information, exposing Lee to a new audience of investors that recognize the significant long-term value potential of our increasingly digital-first content and advertising platforms,” Millage said.