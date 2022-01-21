Lily's Peppermint Baking Chips sold at Walmart stores recalled due to soy

Lily’s Sweets is voluntarily recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips due to the presence of soy lecithin, according to a press release from the FDA. People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy should not consume these products.

The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States. No other Lily’s products are included in this recall.

The error was discovered after consumers contacted the company and reported finding the white candy pieces mixed with Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips, the press release stated. The company has determined that the error occurred at a co-manufacturer. The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar and other ingredients that are not present in Lily’s Peppermint Flavor chips. Individuals with a severe allergy to soy should not consume this product.

There have been no reports of illness or injury, as of the announcement. Lily’s is voluntarily recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased affected product are urged to contact the company for a full refund by completing a contact form at https://lilys.com/pages/contact-us or by calling Lily’s consumer contact line at (877) 587- 0557.

