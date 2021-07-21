Local agency prepares to help as foreclosure moratorium end nears

“We’ve been in meetings and talking as counselors, trying to figure out what it is we can do. We’re also looking for funding for homeowners who are in this situation,” McFadden said of preparing for what to expect. “We’ve prepared as much as we can.”

For those working on foreclosure prevention, “it’s kind of like everyone in the industry has been kind of holding our breath waiting for this influx of applications and it hasn’t come so far,” added Ashley Jared of the Iowa Finance Authority that administers a Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program.

“We have to wait and see to see how bad it’s actually going to be, we just don’t know,” McFadden said. “We are anticipating we’ll see a population of (clientele) we’ve not seen before because of everything that came with the pandemic. people losing their jobs, going down in household income.

“We’re expecting the unexpected. We’re not sure how it’s going to be, but we’re prepared to help as many households as we can.”

Veridian’s Christensen said, “We definitely could start to see that spike in delinquency and foreclosures increase. We just haven’t at this point.”