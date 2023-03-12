The Council Bluffs Community Chamber of Commerce recently recognized 23 area businesses through its UNbelieveable Workplaces program.

For a business or organization to receive the designation of an UNbelievable Workplaces, the following qualifications must be met:

Report the number of associates on their team & their current turnover.

60% of their team must respond to the survey.

75% of questions have a 60% or higher score.

“UNbelievable Workplaces CB is a prime example of why our workforce development program is so important to the Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County community,” said Drew Kamp, president & CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “By allowing the employees of our outstanding employers to recognize the amazing things that are being done within their respective entities, we assist in the attraction and retention of talent and help our businesses and community grow.”

The following is a list of the businesses named UNbelieveable Workplaces:

Large Businesses

Iowa Western Community College

Medium Businesses

American Games

Lewis Central Community School District

International Gamco

Midstates Bank

Midlands Living Center

Trivium Life Services

TS Banking Group

Small Businesses

Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation

All Care Health Center

Avenue Schlars Southwest Iowa

BAT Logistics

Community Foundation for Western Iowa

Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

FAMILY, Inc.

Heartland Properties

HGM Associates and HGM Associates, Council Bluffs Location

Iowa West Foundation

New Visions Homeless Services

Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty

Omni Dental Centre

Thriving Families Alliance

Willson & Pechacek, PLC

Jim Meyer, with American Games and International Gamco, said that the certification is highly advantageous for the business, particularly is a competitive labor market.

“Before presenting the survey to our employees, we thought that even if we were not able to receive this certification we could at least learn more about what our employees think on an anonymous basis and implement actionable steps to improve,” he said. “We feel honored to receive this distinction in both facilities and feel this enables us to recruit high caliber employees as we continue to grow.”

Beverly Buol, Acquisition and Engagement Team Coordinator said that employees are the heart of who Trivium Life Services is.

“Being selected as an UNbelievable Workplace validates our commitment to, not only our employees, but our mission and vision as well,” she said. “As Trivium continues to grow, we will strive to manifest and strengthen our company culture. Receiving this recognition is a great honor.”

For Iowa Western, this is the third year they have been selected.

“Over the past two years we have reviewed what the employees are saying and want to see and made many improvements to our workplace environment. Because of the efforts of our staff, Iowa Western is truly a great place to work,” Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said.

UNbelievable Workplaces is a third-year program developed and managed by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. The program is designed to help area businesses track employee satisfaction. Area employers can utilize the program to obtain insight from their associates, create a culture that employees will want to work in and share their commitment to workplace culture through the designation as an unbelievable place to work.

Understanding the culture of your workplace is the best way to increase employee engagement and retention, according to a press release from the chamber. Promoting this distinction to potential applicants positions a business well as they work to maximize their recruitment and retention strategies and opportunities, the release said.

“Engaged employees are happy, more productive and have a higher retention rate with their current company,” Alicia Frieze, workforce development director for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the news release. “According to Gallup, managers are responsible for 70% of employee engagement variances. So, we are honored to recognize the businesses that have put in the work to ensure their associates feel valued, respected, appreciated and heard.”

According to Forbes, the cost of turning over an employee is 33% of that employee’s salary. Businesses can reduce their turnover by regularly surveying their associates’ engagement and satisfaction.

Businesses that participate in the UNbelievable Workplaces program receive a report that indicates areas of strengths and opportunities for improvements and a comparative report by position. The CB Chamber recommends that companies conduct this survey at least once a year, but also that they continue to check in with their associates during one-on-ones and team meetings.

Area businesses will have an opportunity to participate in UNbelievable Workplaces annually. Registration for the next round of UNbelievable Workplaces will be available in December. For more information on how your business or organization can participate in this program, contact Frieze at 712-325-1000 or alicia@councilbluffsiowa.com.