712 Initiative announces staff departures

The 712 Initiative, a local community development nonprofit, announced the departure of two staff members. The organization is now hiring to fill those positions.
Jeff Snow, director of programming and events, and Rachel Kent, director of marketing and public relations, are leaving the organization for new ventures with family out of state. Snow’s last day is May 15 and Kent’s is July 14.
Snow was hired as the director of programs and events in April 2018. In his time at the nonprofit, he has expanded key events such as Farmers Market Council Bluffs and the Shamrock Shuffle while also adding new ones such as BIKEtober in the Bluffs and 712 Day.
Kent started as a marketing and public relations coordinator in July 2018 and has since been promoted to the director of marketing and public relations.
Since then, she has worked to increase the communication and storytelling of the organization, helping to gain new donors and followers across all channels.
“Jeff and Rachel have both created a lasting impact on this community and wonderful foundation for the organization in their respected area,” said 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst. “We are most saddened with their departures out of the 712 team and Council Bluffs but know the systems that they’ve helped create will launch our mission to further success with the next team members.”
The 712 Initiative has opened up applications for both these positions. For more information, visit the712initiative.org.