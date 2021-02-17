Advance Southwest Iowa celebrates regional recognition for tri-county area

Hazlewood added Mills County, Harrison County, Pottawattamie County, along with the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa West Foundation and others recently collaborated to produce an “Advance Your Career, Business and Quality of Life in Southwest Iowa” content initiative showcasing southwest Iowa’s amenities and opportunities.

During Tuesday’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hazlewood noted the “livability” marketing push while also discussing Advance Southwest Iowa’s efforts in economic development in 2020. Hazlewood noted the organization worked on 107 projects, of which 26 are still in the pipeline — with staff dedicated to bring them to fruition.

Part of that business development included partnering on the Back 2 Biz program, which provided personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, along with COVID-19 precaution guidance, to area businesses working to provide safety while offering services.

“Significant accomplishment will occur when you build upon the combined strengths of multiple partners — professional strengths representing diverse areas of expertise is one of the many reasons that southwest Iowa is experiencing unprecedented growth during uncertain times,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release.