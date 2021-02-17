 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Advance Southwest Iowa celebrates regional recognition for tri-county area
0 comments
top story

Advance Southwest Iowa celebrates regional recognition for tri-county area

{{featured_button_text}}
supervisors meeting.JPG

From left, Pottawattamie County Supervisors Lynn Grobe, Tim Wichman, Scott Belt, Justin Schultz and Brian Shea, listen as Advance Southwest Iowa Executive Director Paula Hazlewood, inset, speaks to the board during its meeting on Tuesday. Board meetings are broadcast on YouTube.

 Nonpareil screenshot

Advance Southwest Iowa is working with area partners to celebrate the tri-county area.

On Tuesday, the organization announced announced accelerated regional economic rankings, as well as a three-county, multi-stakeholder marketing initiative celebrating southwest Iowa’s growth.

Among the accolades recently: Council Bluffs was named by Niche, a website that connects schools and college to students and families, as a top 20 “2020 Suburbs with the Lowest Cost of Living in Iowa.”

Council Bluffs was also featured for its pro-business climate, downtown renovation and affordable housing in Livability, a site that “explores what makes small-to-medium sized cities great places to live,” according to its website.

Other rankings include the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro’s recognition as the No. 3 “Best Paying Small and Midsize Metros for Millennial Women” by College Care Life and WalletHub tapping Iowa as the No. 16 “2021 Best States to Retire,” Advance Southwest Iowa noted.

The rankings illustrate Council Bluffs’ continued commitment to business, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The uptick we’re seeing in recognition of the region comes thanks to many, many partners,” Advance Southwest Iowa Executive Director Paula Hazlewood said in a release.

Hazlewood added Mills County, Harrison County, Pottawattamie County, along with the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa West Foundation and others recently collaborated to produce an “Advance Your Career, Business and Quality of Life in Southwest Iowa” content initiative showcasing southwest Iowa’s amenities and opportunities.

During Tuesday’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hazlewood noted the “livability” marketing push while also discussing Advance Southwest Iowa’s efforts in economic development in 2020. Hazlewood noted the organization worked on 107 projects, of which 26 are still in the pipeline — with staff dedicated to bring them to fruition.

Part of that business development included partnering on the Back 2 Biz program, which provided personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, along with COVID-19 precaution guidance, to area businesses working to provide safety while offering services.

“Significant accomplishment will occur when you build upon the combined strengths of multiple partners — professional strengths representing diverse areas of expertise is one of the many reasons that southwest Iowa is experiencing unprecedented growth during uncertain times,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release.

Marco Floreani, executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation, added: “We are flourishing, and our tri-county advantage means we are well-equipped to address a host of economic development opportunities thanks to abundant resources, solid tech solutions and a highly skilled workforce.”

Hazlewood said the collaborative efforts in the area have made an impact.

“There are no small initiatives in Iowa. Everything we do is part of something larger, something greater. Our current efforts truly illustrate ‘the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,’” she said.

+1 
Paula Hazlewood is the executive director of Advance Southwest Iowa.

Hazlewood

 Courtesy Risney Photo & Design via Paula Hazlewood
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GM’s Reuss on Bolt EUV, Advancing EV Adoption, Chip Shortage

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert