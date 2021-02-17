Advance Southwest Iowa celebrates regional recognition for tri-county area

Advance Southwest Iowa is working with area partners to celebrate the tri-county area.
On Tuesday, the organization announced announced accelerated regional economic rankings, as well as a three-county, multi-stakeholder marketing initiative celebrating southwest Iowa’s growth.
Among the accolades recently: Council Bluffs was named by Niche, a website that connects schools and college to students and families, as a top 20 “2020 Suburbs with the Lowest Cost of Living in Iowa.”
Council Bluffs was also featured for its pro-business climate, downtown renovation and affordable housing in Livability, a site that “explores what makes small-to-medium sized cities great places to live,” according to its website.
Other rankings include the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro’s recognition as the No. 3 “Best Paying Small and Midsize Metros for Millennial Women” by College Care Life and WalletHub tapping Iowa as the No. 16 “2021 Best States to Retire,” Advance Southwest Iowa noted.
The rankings illustrate Council Bluffs’ continued commitment to business, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The uptick we’re seeing in recognition of the region comes thanks to many, many partners,” Advance Southwest Iowa Executive Director Paula Hazlewood said in a release.
Hazlewood added Mills County, Harrison County, Pottawattamie County, along with the City of Council Bluffs, Iowa West Foundation and others recently collaborated to produce an “Advance Your Career, Business and Quality of Life in Southwest Iowa” content initiative showcasing southwest Iowa’s amenities and opportunities.
During Tuesday’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hazlewood noted the “livability” marketing push while also discussing Advance Southwest Iowa’s efforts in economic development in 2020. Hazlewood noted the organization worked on 107 projects, of which 26 are still in the pipeline — with staff dedicated to bring them to fruition.
Part of that business development included partnering on the Back 2 Biz program, which provided personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, along with COVID-19 precaution guidance, to area businesses working to provide safety while offering services.
“Significant accomplishment will occur when you build upon the combined strengths of multiple partners — professional strengths representing diverse areas of expertise is one of the many reasons that southwest Iowa is experiencing unprecedented growth during uncertain times,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release.
Marco Floreani, executive director of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation, added: “We are flourishing, and our tri-county advantage means we are well-equipped to address a host of economic development opportunities thanks to abundant resources, solid tech solutions and a highly skilled workforce.”