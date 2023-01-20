Amazon running Bluffs center at limited capacity; no promises for future

A 270,000-square-foot Amazon facility in Council Bluffs that was expected to create jobs for 500 people is so far only employing about 70, a company official acknowledged this week.

“It serves as a supplemental fulfillment center, employing more than 70 people, and acts as a location to further supply our area facilities and help deliver the goods our customers have ordered within our markets,” said Andy DiOrio, Amazon’s regional public relations manager, via email. “… We’re happy for it to currently serve as (a) supplemental fulfillment center to help deliver items in the region. With regards to what it may be down the road, we do not speculate on future plans or (the) future footprint of our facilities.”

The center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway, which was Amazon’s seventh facility in Iowa, opened for the 2022 holiday season to help with the heavy holiday volume, he said. The company had previously said it would open in July as a sortation center and had begun posting job openings by summer.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the city was notified last year that the facility would open for the holidays but might close again until 2025.

“We’re glad to see they opened up and would like to see them operate at full capacity,” he said.

The repurposing of the Council Bluffs facility, and fewer-than-expected jobs at it and several others, reflect the changes in online shopping that have occurred with the sudden onset and eventual waning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. outbreak forced people to do more of their shopping online, and the surge created a wave that led the shipping giant to add 500,000 employees in 2020 — including 1,500 in Iowa. As stores reopened and then reduced restrictions, many people returned to shopping in person, causing a drop in the demand for Amazon’s services.

Amazon’s workforce peaked at 1.6 million at the end of 2021 and remained at 1.5 million by the end of 2022, according to CNBC. The company began laying off workers late last year and is expected to trim about 18,000 from its payrolls.

“I think when they had all the increased shipping during COVID, they thought the demand would stay up where it was,” Walsh said. “I think they may have grown their footprint more rapidly than they would have if COVID hadn’t happened. They just need to grow into their footprint.”

Walsh said he didn’t think Amazon had asked for any incentives before committing to the project but benefited from a four-year property tax abatement for building in an urban revitalization district. Amazon paid $12.1 million for the 50.56 acres of land it purchased for its Council Bluffs facility and did a considerable amount of work removing the foundation of an abandoned cold storage project to prepare the site for construction.

Amazon recently opened a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center near Highways 370 and 50 in Papillion, Nebraska. That facility was also originally expected to open in 2022, but the company told city leaders last year that it would remain idle until 2024. The Papillion fulfillment center currently employs about 300 people, but the company has said that it expects the center to eventually employ 1,000, according to a report in the Omaha World-Herald.

Across the state in Davenport, the opening of a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center under construction last year was also said to be postponed until 2024. It’s possible that date will be moved up like the Papillion center’s was, but the company was not hiring for Davenport as of Thursday.