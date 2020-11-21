Ameristar donates turkeys for Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some organizations have dropped things off at Council Bluffs Country Club, while others have left them at St. Patrick’s, Moran said.

“We are trying to take something over each day,” she said.

“We’re very fortunate,” Moran said. “The community has stepped up to make this possible. What’s great about this is, many hands make light work.”

And there will be hungry mouths waiting — but not inside, since the meal will only be available for takeout or delivery this year.

“Right now, we have close to 600 on our list for takeout or delivery,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

The limit is 800, she said.

It takes a lot of volunteers to get everything done — and more volunteers are needed to deliver meals on Thanksgiving and take food outside to be picked up, Moran said.

Drivers will start delivering at 10:45 a.m., and pickup will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Council Bluffs Country Club, 4500 Piute St., Moran said.

“We have a 45-minute head start with delivery to try to get those out there,” she said. “Deliveries are going to be contact-free,” whenever possible.