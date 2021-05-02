Anytime Fitness opens with new owners, offers new programs and classes

“She’s been doing fitness for so long and we wanted to bring her expertise to the gym,” Robin said. “And it gave her a space to continue in the fitness industry.

Reid does classes and programs at the gym, and her fitness journey started when she was 17-years-old.

Reid operated Studio K Fit since 2009, but with COVID-19, she decided it was in her best interest to close in April 2020.

Closing the studio was bittersweet as Reid was ready to take a new journey after running it for 11 years.

“I’ve been in the fitness industry for more than 30 years,” Reid said. “I’ve done some teaching, coaching, working with people on nutrition and other things.”

Reid said Council Bluffs needed a 24 hour gym for nurses, firefighters and others who don’t work a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.

With overall health concerns growing throughout the pandemic, Reid says people are ready to focus on their health.

“I think people in general will see the benefits of taking care of themselves and working out,” Reid said. “With everything that has gone on in the last year, with health, self care, emotional wellness as well as physical wellness, I think people will start to focus on those dimensions.”