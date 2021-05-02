Anytime Fitness opens with new owners, offers new programs and classes

Looking to workout anytime you feel like it — even if it’s 3:30 a.m.?
Anytime Fitness, 1137 N. Broadway, opened the last week of January under new ownership, Robin and Scott Helm. It is the only 24 hour gym in Council Bluffs.
The couple bought the franchise in February of 2020, but the lease wasn’t finalized until that fall.
“We made our purchases for new machines, new free weights and other equipment when we bought the franchise,” Robin said. “The manufacturers for equipment had ridiculous orders and some had to close down due to COVID-19.”
When the equipment was ready, they would get emails saying that it was ready, but no one could deliver it because transport companies had closed down and lost employees.
“It took about five to six months before we started seeing equipment,” Robin said. “Come January, we had enough stuff to be able to open.”
Robin said they are still waiting on some equipment they ordered.
With the opening of Anytime Fitness, Scott and Robin wanted to add more workout options for those who don’t want to do a workout with weights, elliptical etc.
A friend of theirs mentioned his wife, Kristen Reid, would be interested in offering classes and programs at Anytime Fitness.
“She’s been doing fitness for so long and we wanted to bring her expertise to the gym,” Robin said. “And it gave her a space to continue in the fitness industry.
Reid does classes and programs at the gym, and her fitness journey started when she was 17-years-old.
Reid operated Studio K Fit since 2009, but with COVID-19, she decided it was in her best interest to close in April 2020.
Closing the studio was bittersweet as Reid was ready to take a new journey after running it for 11 years.
“I’ve been in the fitness industry for more than 30 years,” Reid said. “I’ve done some teaching, coaching, working with people on nutrition and other things.”
Reid said Council Bluffs needed a 24 hour gym for nurses, firefighters and others who don’t work a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job.
With overall health concerns growing throughout the pandemic, Reid says people are ready to focus on their health.
“I think people in general will see the benefits of taking care of themselves and working out,” Reid said. “With everything that has gone on in the last year, with health, self care, emotional wellness as well as physical wellness, I think people will start to focus on those dimensions.”
There are multiple options on where to start with your physical health, whether it’s walking on the treadmill, lifting weights or doing a small group class.
“It all adds up,” she said.
Reid in the future is looking to start outdoor workout classes. Non-members are welcome to join her classes for different pricing than the regular gym membership.
There is a seven day trial pass for those looking to try out the gym. For those interested in registering for a membership at Anytime Fitness, need to sign up in the office to fill out the paperwork and get a key fob.