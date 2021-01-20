Back 2 Biz Program helps small businesses safely return to action

“Around the August time frame when it was a little hard to get PPE still, hand sanitizer was still key — and still is — with a lot of things, we wanted a way with all of the new programs coming out to help small businesses ... and with all of the guidances coming down regarding reopening, some businesses were struggling and wanting some clarification,” he said.

“And we wanted a kind of non-confrontational way for the health department to be able to help them out, understand the guidances and look to us more as a partner in it, rather than as someone who might be saying they were doing something wrong.”

Wyant said Back 2 Biz partners still meet every two weeks to discuss COVID-19 protocols and other information that may need to be relayed to local business owners.

Though applications have slowed down a bit, those interested — and who qualify — can fill out an application by going online to councilbluffsiowa.com/news and clicking on the ‘Back 2 Biz Program’ icon.

“It has wound down, but it is still ongoing, some boxes of masks and hand sanitizer are still being handed out to small businesses,” Wyant said.

