Bath & Body Works open for business at Metro Crossing Shopping Center
Bath & Body Works, which moved from the now-closed Mall of the Bluffs, is now open for business at Metro Crossing Shopping Center.

Bath & Body Works is officially open for business at Metro Crossing Shopping Center in Council Bluffs, according to information provided by the business’ corporate office.

The fragrant bath, body and home products retailer is positioned next door — to the south — of the recently opened Old Navy at 3706 Metro Drive.

Provided information shows the store is requiring customers to wear a protective mask or face covering and maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from others at all times.

The store was previously located at the now-closed Mall of the Bluffs, and was one of several mall tenants told to vacate the premises by the end of 2019 after Menard Inc. purchased the property.

