Baumert reflects on 40 years with Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Today, Steve Baumert will walk into Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital one last time as president and CEO.
“It’s a good time for me. I want to spend more time with my grandkids. My wife and I want to travel,” he said of retiring after 40 years with the hospital. “And I think the organization is in a good spot for a transition.”
Baumert came to the hospital in 1981 and worked his way up through a variety of administrative roles before taking over in 2007.
“My wife and family have been extremely supportive. In particular, my wife has been my rock, to be able to work with me through all of this,” Baumert said. “It’s time to be able to spend more time with family.”
Baumert has been married to his wife, Kathy — a retired speech language pathologist who worked primarily in area school systems and agencies — for 43 years. They have two children, Stephanie, 37, lives in Hudson in northeast Iowa with husband Scott and their three children, and Mark, who lives in Ankeny with his wife Morgan, and two daughters.
Baumert grew up in Howells, a village in northeast Nebraska between Norfolk and Fremont, where he played guard on the high school basketball team before playing collegiately at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, Nebraska. He then studied physical therapy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
His love of sports drew him to physical therapy, while a personal experience also attracted him to the health care field.
“I had an uncle that had brain cancer when I was young. He died at an early age in his 30s. I had the opportunity to experience that, see his hospitalizations, his decline — and his rehab that he received,” Baumert said.
Baumert’s first job out of UNMC was at the Omaha Veterans Affairs hospital, where he worked for three years as a physical therapist before taking the assistant director of physical therapy job at Jennie Edmundson in 1981.
In 1986, Baumert became director of rehab and community services, and later took on the role of vice president of operations in 1998. He was named vice president and chief operations officer at Jennie Ed in 2006 and took over as president and CEO a year later.
During that timespan, he earned an administrative Master’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“I gravitated toward more administrative activity,” he said. “I’m very thankful for the administration at Jennie for giving me the opportunity to grow and experience the administrative realm. I didn’t have to move, I didn’t have to go somewhere else.”
“And what attracted me to stay at Jennie was; we’re a community hospital, we’re big enough to do state-of-the-art medicine, but yet we’re small enough to be family. The Jennie family is second to none.”
Baumert said his wife’s encouragement was critical throughout his career, while also thanking his predecessors — Edward Lynn and David Holcomb, who he still has breakfast with each month — for their guidance. The three oversaw the hospital for roughly 55 years.
In announcing his impending retirement in February, the hospital noted Baumert has overseen a number of accomplishments at the hospital, including the expansion of women’s health services, highlighted by the opening of the Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza in June of 2020, followed in December by the completed expansion and renovation of the hospital’s fifth floor to provide a new “state-of-the-art” home for the care of women and newborns. A new medical office building also opened in 2018.
“I’m excited over the last five years of how we’ve improved the look and feel of this campus,” Baumert said. “But I’m more excited by the strengthening of clinical programs we’ve been able to achieve.”
And Baumert has been in charge throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from the early days of the unknown of the novel, coronavirus to the depressing peaks of case numbers and deaths to, now, the continued effort to get as many vaccine shots in arms as possible.
“It was one where we became more knowledgeable of what we were dealing with as time went on. It was stressful for the entire organization. We had to make changes and adapt. I was extremely proud of the Jennie staff and the medical staff in how we banded together. How our Jennie family came together to meet the needs of this community and take great care of patients And we took care of each other,” he said, noting that as nurses and doctors dealt with crowded COVID wings working their best to save lives, the work was stressful not only at the hospital but at home.
“We helped each other out,” he said of staff and the community as a whole, mentioning respite rooms for employees, meals provided by Edwards Auto Group, the hospital foundation raising money to assist the effort and more.
“I think the community worked together really well, (Pottawattamie County) Emergency Management and Public Health. One of the positives that’s come out of this pandemic is working together,” he said. “The legacy of Jennie Edmundson is a group of volunteers that wanted to take care of the community. I view this pandemic as a testament to this community. We carried on their legacy of caring.”
Baumert credited his ability to help lead the hospital in part to being able to pick the brains of his peers, while also serving on community boards. In 2017-2018 Baumert served as board chair for the Iowa Hospital Association, served on the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce board from 2006-2013, serving as chairman during that time. He has also been a member of the American Hospital Association Region 6 Provider board.
“I would like to think that with the help of my leadership, Jennie has improved the quality of care, access to care and the programs and services to meet the needs of this community. My role representing Jennie in many community boards ... I’d like to think improved quality of life in Council Bluffs. And I’d hope that my leadership and work with the Iowa Hospital Association and American Hospital Association helped improve health care across the state of Iowa in general.
“I felt the relationship with all of the other CEOs across Iowa really helped mentor (me). We got into some great discussions, saw what other people doing, heard what others doing in their facility. Everyone was not competitive, laid down their guard and helped each other out. I felt that relationship made me a stronger leader, which I think helped the (Jennie) organization.”
Baumert also said Jennie Edmundson becoming a part of the Methodist Health System in 1994 helped the hospital and in turn the community, while also commending Methodist for maintaining a local Jennie Edmundson board.
“I’m proud of our board of directors. They’ve been a great resource for me to help guide this organization,” he said.
In announcing Baumert’s retirement in February, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goesser said Baumert, “has been an integral part of our organization for many years, and his strong leadership skills and contributions will be forever valued.”
“He will be deeply missed, but he leaves behind an incredible legacy of dedicated service to our patients, employees and community,” Goesser said.
Baumert will be replaced by Dave Burd, who was named senior vice president of operations in May of 2020.
“I would describe myself as a passionate leader driven by the chance to make an impact on people’s lives,” Burd told the Nonpareil in June of that year. “Where else but the health care industry can you do that? That’s why I’ve stayed in the industry.”
Baumert said Burd has, “interacted extremely well with employees and hospital staff.”
“He fits in well with our culture,” he said. “The transition will be seamless because the organization and the medical staff know him.”
Burd will be the fourth CEO since 1966, which Baumert called, “unheard of” in the industry. The new president and CEO takes over on Thursday.
As for Baumert, it’s time for family and travel. He’s hopeful a trip to the northeast to see the leaves turn is in the offing, along with an attempt to make a trip to Croatia that was canceled in 2020 as the pandemic hit.
“My wife has a long list of places that she wants to travel to,” he said. “I joked the other day, I think I get to go along.”