Baumert reflects on 40 years with Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Baumert said his wife’s encouragement was critical throughout his career, while also thanking his predecessors — Edward Lynn and David Holcomb, who he still has breakfast with each month — for their guidance. The three oversaw the hospital for roughly 55 years.

In announcing his impending retirement in February, the hospital noted Baumert has overseen a number of accomplishments at the hospital, including the expansion of women’s health services, highlighted by the opening of the Jennie Edmundson Medical Plaza in June of 2020, followed in December by the completed expansion and renovation of the hospital’s fifth floor to provide a new “state-of-the-art” home for the care of women and newborns. A new medical office building also opened in 2018.

“I’m excited over the last five years of how we’ve improved the look and feel of this campus,” Baumert said. “But I’m more excited by the strengthening of clinical programs we’ve been able to achieve.”

And Baumert has been in charge throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, from the early days of the unknown of the novel, coronavirus to the depressing peaks of case numbers and deaths to, now, the continued effort to get as many vaccine shots in arms as possible.