Beraldi recognized as this year's honorary president of Iowa Pharmacy Association

Beraldi said he was humbled to receive the recognition, but noted that he believes it’s a reflection of the “great” work being accomplished by the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association.

“It meant a lot to me; we have a very strong organization here in Southwest Iowa,” Beraldi said. “A lot of this recognition is due to the work being done as an organization, and I really want to pat our board members on the back because they’ve done a lot of work and I think that caught the attention of a lot of people around the state.”

Beraldi has served as a board member of the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association since 1986, serving as president and as the association’s continuing education coordinator. He also has coordinated the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association’s Lou Carta Scholarship since its 2000 inception.

In addition, Beraldi served on the IPA Board of Trustees from 1991-1993 and remains an active member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

While the honor is exciting for Beraldi, he noted that it was very special for his father. Joe Beraldi, he said, is nearly 95 years old, making him the oldest practicing pharmacist in the State of Iowa.