Beraldi recognized as this year's honorary president of Iowa Pharmacy Association

Tony Beraldi’s path into the pharmacy industry was laid out at a young age.
As a child, he’d sneak peeks away from his favorite comic books and watch his father, Joe, fill prescriptions and mingle with customers inside of Oard-Ross Drug in Council Bluffs.
Following grade school, Beraldi’s father charged his son with dusting shelves. A few years later, he moved on to stocking shelves and ultimately, became a pharmacy technician prior to getting his degree in the field from Creighton University in 1986.
“I didn’t mess up the shelf dusting too bad, so they thought I might be ready for a step up,” Beraldi said with a laugh while talking with the Nonpareil.
Those incremental life steps paid off for the Bluffs native, as he was recently recognized after being named this year’s honorary president of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The honor recognizes a pharmacist’s lengthy and sustained commitment to the Iowa Pharmacy Association and the pharmacy profession in Iowa.
Beraldi was honored during the association’s mid-September virtual Annual Meeting.
“(Tony’s) enduring commitment to the profession of pharmacy in Iowa and his hometown of Council Bluffs make him well-deserving of the 2020 Honorary President award,” association representatives said in a news release.
Beraldi said he was humbled to receive the recognition, but noted that he believes it’s a reflection of the “great” work being accomplished by the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association.
“It meant a lot to me; we have a very strong organization here in Southwest Iowa,” Beraldi said. “A lot of this recognition is due to the work being done as an organization, and I really want to pat our board members on the back because they’ve done a lot of work and I think that caught the attention of a lot of people around the state.”
Beraldi has served as a board member of the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association since 1986, serving as president and as the association’s continuing education coordinator. He also has coordinated the Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association’s Lou Carta Scholarship since its 2000 inception.
In addition, Beraldi served on the IPA Board of Trustees from 1991-1993 and remains an active member of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.
While the honor is exciting for Beraldi, he noted that it was very special for his father. Joe Beraldi, he said, is nearly 95 years old, making him the oldest practicing pharmacist in the State of Iowa.
“It was very exciting for him,” Beraldi said of his father’s reaction to the recognition. “But not only for me, he was also very excited for our community and all of Southwest Iowa. He’s been a member of the organization for a long time and known a lot of people throughout the years.
“So this was nice for him.”
