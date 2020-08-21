Black Hills Energy to resume payment collection Monday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy officials said the company has acknowledged — and continues to understand — the financial hardships many customers are facing.

In March, the company temporarily suspended nonpayment disconnections and late-payment charges. Now, as local communities work to find a “new normal,” Black Hills Energy said it will resume the standard collection processes beginning Monday. For customers to avoid disconnections or other issues in service, officials said its best to reach out to the company sooner rather than later, especially since Black Hills Energy has many financial support available to customers as part of a proactive outreach for assistance.

“Our normal has always meant supporting our customers and communities, and it still does, which is why we have made several programs available to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of operations, in a press release.

Black Hills Energy has shared several possible solutions, information and resources available for customers. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time: