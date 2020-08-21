Black Hills Energy to resume payment collection Monday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy officials said the company has acknowledged — and continues to understand — the financial hardships many customers are facing.
In March, the company temporarily suspended nonpayment disconnections and late-payment charges. Now, as local communities work to find a “new normal,” Black Hills Energy said it will resume the standard collection processes beginning Monday. For customers to avoid disconnections or other issues in service, officials said its best to reach out to the company sooner rather than later, especially since Black Hills Energy has many financial support available to customers as part of a proactive outreach for assistance.
“Our normal has always meant supporting our customers and communities, and it still does, which is why we have made several programs available to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Shirley Welte, vice president of operations, in a press release.
Black Hills Energy has shared several possible solutions, information and resources available for customers. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time:
• Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customers more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month.
• Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554.
• Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from the company’s employees and customers and then Black Hills matches those contributions. Those who would like to help families in the community, can check the box on their payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match the gift.
• Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.
• 211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more.
• The Iowa Economic Development Authority is helping small businesses pay their utility bills. It can be used for electric and natural gas assistance for up to four months, eligible applicants will receive a credit on the following month’s bill. For more information, go online to iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/covid-19.
• Additional assistance programs are available in certain areas. Contact Black Hills Energy to learn more.
“Black Hills Energy has always set a priority to do all we can to keep the lights on and the gas flowing in the communities we serve, particularly during times of hardship,” Welte said. “As we all transition into a new normal, Black Hills Energy will continue to take steps to support our customers as they continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.”
To learn more about what the company is doing to assist customers, go online to blackhillsenergy.com/covid-IA or call 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available for you.
