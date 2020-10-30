BLink wi-fi celebrates five years online

COVID impact

Back in March, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the challenges for students and families without internet access.

Thanks to grant funding from the Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund — an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation — along with contributions from Peter Kiewit Foundation and the City of Council Bluffs totaling $400,000, CBCSD was able leverage CARES Act funding to accelerate planned connectivity expansions in the Rue and Longfellow Elementary School neighborhoods.

Funding from Google and the Iowa West Foundation also expanded BLink to the students and families who live in Carter Lake. BLink wi-fi coverage thus expanded 17 percent, providing access for nearly 1,500 more students.

“Our students and families are fortunate to be part of a truly connected community. We value this unique BLink partnership to make internet services available so our students can use their Chromebooks to access their learning materials and connect with their teachers and classmates while at home,” said Dr. Vickie Murillo, superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community School District. “With each new phase, our community can proudly say that we are removing barriers so that students will continue to thrive in their learning.”