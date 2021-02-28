C.B.'s Powertech named 712 Initiative Business Partner of the Year

For the first time, The 712 Initiative has recognized a local business as its Business Partner of the Year award in response to the company’s commitment to serving the Council Bluffs community.
The award honoring PowerTech, 2614 Railroad Highway, was announced this month as part of the nonprofit’s annual Good Neighbor Awards recognizing above-and-beyond volunteerism across the city. The 712 Initiative previously did not have an award celebrating local businesses for their efforts but the nonprofit’s leaders felt PowerTech’s 2020 efforts should not go unrecognized, especially in a difficult year due to the pandemic.
The 712 Initiative named Timm Bryant as Volunteer of the Year and Iowa Western cheerleading as Volunteer Group of the Year.
“PowerTech surprised us again and again with their generosity and spirit of helping the community,” said 712 Initiative CEO Sheryl Garst. “We felt strongly that PowerTech needed to be acknowledged for all their hard work and hope to inspire others to help keep this wave of energy going to continue our vision for the future.”
Philanthropy is important to PowerTech employees, who have donated time and money in support of charitable groups working to make the Bluffs and its surrounding southwest Iowa communities a better place to live, said company President Josh Kallsen. The company is headquartered in Council Bluffs and has an office in Omaha.
In 2020, as PowerTech began to expand its offerings into residential services — the company had long been widely-known for its quality commercial work — and created 50 new jobs, Kallsen and CEO Cody Forrestall agreed that success and philanthropy go hand-in-hand. They launched The Power to Give, the charitable arm of the company.
“It’s simple — the more we make, the more we give,” Kallsen said. “That is The Power to Give. It’s our philosophy to give as much as we can, as often as we can. We foster a culture of philanthropy throughout our organization while inspiring others to do the same.
“Giving should be the standard throughout all organizations, and we’ve made it ours.”
Since its inception, The Power to Give has partnered with local nonprofits to provide help and resources to people and places that need it most. At the same time, PowerTech is working with local schools and groups that offer mental health support for children and teens.
PowerTech employees have stuffed backpacks for the Lewis Central Thriving Titans food pantry supported Children’s Square and handed out gifts and goods for New Visions Homeless Services and more.
PowerTech also funded a sensory room for local schools that allowed students to go to a therapeutic space and encourage calm and focus. Many schools, especially smaller districts, don’t have the funding to offer such services without help.
“To me, everything impacts mental health, and we are mindful of that with every volunteer effort we make,” Kallsen said. “If you have poor hygiene at school or not enough to eat, it hits home.”
For The 712 Initiative, PowerTech recently donated the installation of festoon lighting in the Historic 100 Block Passageway illuminating a new mural. Kallsen is a member of the nonprofit’s redevelopment committee and is working on projects like the overhaul of the former Iowa Clothes building at 530 W. Broadway, the 500 W. Broadway redevelopment project and the Housing Revitalization Program, which works to encourage owner-occupied housing through property improvements.
“It takes patience and kindness to help move these fantastic projects forward for the community,” Garst said. “PowerTech is helping us and other organizations spread more life into these highly dilapidated properties and joy into unserved Council Bluffs neighborhoods. Private partners like PowerTech keep our doors open.”
Kallsen said he, Forrestall and the entire PowerTech team were happy and honored to receive the new award from The 712 Initiative.
“It is very flattering to us that The 712 Initiative thought enough of us to create a whole new category and name us the first-ever business recipient of the award,” Kallsen said. “How fun is that?”