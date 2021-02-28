C.B.'s Powertech named 712 Initiative Business Partner of the Year

In 2020, as PowerTech began to expand its offerings into residential services — the company had long been widely-known for its quality commercial work — and created 50 new jobs, Kallsen and CEO Cody Forrestall agreed that success and philanthropy go hand-in-hand. They launched The Power to Give, the charitable arm of the company.

“It’s simple — the more we make, the more we give,” Kallsen said. “That is The Power to Give. It’s our philosophy to give as much as we can, as often as we can. We foster a culture of philanthropy throughout our organization while inspiring others to do the same.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Giving should be the standard throughout all organizations, and we’ve made it ours.”

Since its inception, The Power to Give has partnered with local nonprofits to provide help and resources to people and places that need it most. At the same time, PowerTech is working with local schools and groups that offer mental health support for children and teens.

PowerTech employees have stuffed backpacks for the Lewis Central Thriving Titans food pantry supported Children’s Square and handed out gifts and goods for New Visions Homeless Services and more.