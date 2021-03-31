Carver Aero closes on Advanced Air deal, announces plans for airport

In addition, Advanced Air has 18 hangars, aircraft maintenance and avionics services, computer testing, fuel and line services and offers insurance approved training.

“We are thankful for the welcome from the city of Council Bluffs and the trust of the airport authority to operate the FBO and MRO and to contribute to the growth of the airport and the community,” said Peter Limberger, chairman of Carver Aero and co-founder of CL Enterprises, the family holding company for Carver Aero.

Lisa LaMantia, president of Advanced Air, will continue to manage the Council Bluffs operations and will take on a new role overseeing all of Carver Aero’s flight school operations, the press release stated. Advanced Air’s 50 employees have been offered similar positions with Carver Aero, and all or nearly all have accepted, Kelly said.

Carver Aero, which is in the process of expanding into Nebraska, Illinois and Wisconsin, sees a growing need to serve business customers and families who no longer want the hassle of commercial airlines, the Transportation Security Administration and the stress it involves, the press release stated.