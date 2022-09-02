Chamber announces Leadership Council Bluffs Class 35

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association recently introduced the 35th class of Leadership Council Bluffs.
For 35 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association, has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community. Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop leaders. Bringing individuals together from diverse backgrounds, Leadership Council Bluffs connects leaders with unique viewpoints by engaging them in impactful experiences to deepen awareness, increase knowledge and strengthen leadership skills with the goal of bettering our community.
“This program connects individuals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen their leadership skills with the goal of bettering the community,” Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the CB Chamber said in a press release.
These are the participants of Leadership Council Bluffs, Class 35:
Pam Bierce, Iowa West Foundation
Amy Brown, Slate Architecture
Christine Circo, Pottawattamie County
Jennifer Coyle, Flat Branch Home Loans
Traci Dresher, TS Bank
Jessica Duncan, Angels Care Home Health
Walter Garcia Rodriguez, Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty
Linda Gomez, American National Bank
Jonathan Holland, Children’s Square USA
Stacie Jensen, City of Council Bluffs
Blake Johnson, Habitat for Humanity
Vivian Kvam, Tandem Works, Mac&V
Matt Mancuso, Iowa Western Community College
Katherine Martens, US Bank
Shawn Miller, New Visions Homeless Services
Sarah Beth Ray, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce
Christy Sauser, Dickinson & Clark CPAs
Anne Schoening, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs
Jailey Simpson, Simpson Legal Group
Sara Star, Holiday Inn & Suites
Shanna Stofer, Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Molly Stogdill, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation
Jared Tripp, Berkley Risk
Angie Williams, Micah House
Kelsey Wittorf, Omni Dental Centre
Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, healthcare, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history. LCB sessions are designed to provide participants with an overview of the accomplishments and challenges facing Council Bluffs by exposing participants to presentations and discussions with current leaders, experiencing behind-the-scenes tours and networking with community decision-makers. LCB class members are brought face to face to explore the challenges Council Bluffs is facing and to inspire responsibility and action for providing necessary leadership. Social opportunities encourage participants to network and foster an atmosphere for collaboration to support our growing and changing community.
In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership abilities, enrich their team-building skills and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and Omaha Community Foundation. The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a Community Trustee Project.
“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and program director for Leadership Council Bluffs. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history and we are looking forward to unleashing the potential of Class 35.”