Chamber announces Leadership Council Bluffs Class 35

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association recently introduced the 35th class of Leadership Council Bluffs.

For 35 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association, has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community. Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop leaders. Bringing individuals together from diverse backgrounds, Leadership Council Bluffs connects leaders with unique viewpoints by engaging them in impactful experiences to deepen awareness, increase knowledge and strengthen leadership skills with the goal of bettering our community.

“This program connects individuals from diverse backgrounds to strengthen their leadership skills with the goal of bettering the community,” Drew Kamp, president and CEO of the CB Chamber said in a press release.

These are the participants of Leadership Council Bluffs, Class 35:

Pam Bierce, Iowa West Foundation

Amy Brown, Slate Architecture

Christine Circo, Pottawattamie County

Jennifer Coyle, Flat Branch Home Loans

Traci Dresher, TS Bank

Jessica Duncan, Angels Care Home Health

Walter Garcia Rodriguez, Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty

Linda Gomez, American National Bank

Jonathan Holland, Children’s Square USA

Stacie Jensen, City of Council Bluffs

Blake Johnson, Habitat for Humanity

Vivian Kvam, Tandem Works, Mac&V

Matt Mancuso, Iowa Western Community College

Katherine Martens, US Bank

Shawn Miller, New Visions Homeless Services

Sarah Beth Ray, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce

Christy Sauser, Dickinson & Clark CPAs

Anne Schoening, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

Jailey Simpson, Simpson Legal Group

Sara Star, Holiday Inn & Suites

Shanna Stofer, Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Molly Stogdill, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

Jared Tripp, Berkley Risk

Angie Williams, Micah House

Kelsey Wittorf, Omni Dental Centre

Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, healthcare, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history. LCB sessions are designed to provide participants with an overview of the accomplishments and challenges facing Council Bluffs by exposing participants to presentations and discussions with current leaders, experiencing behind-the-scenes tours and networking with community decision-makers. LCB class members are brought face to face to explore the challenges Council Bluffs is facing and to inspire responsibility and action for providing necessary leadership. Social opportunities encourage participants to network and foster an atmosphere for collaboration to support our growing and changing community.

In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership abilities, enrich their team-building skills and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with the Community Foundation for Western Iowa and Omaha Community Foundation. The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a Community Trustee Project.

“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and program director for Leadership Council Bluffs. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history and we are looking forward to unleashing the potential of Class 35.”