Chamber assisting county with program to better align job-seekers, employers

“And that is a test that Iowa pays for, for all Iowa residents and all students graduating from high school as their certification for their post-secondary education.”

The assessment, she said, is an aptitude test covering applied math, graphic literacy and workplace documents.

“It really tells that job seeker and the employer where that individual stands in those three categories that best suits the occupation that they’re applying for.”

En route to becoming certified, local leaders will meet with Bluffs employers, policymakers, educators and economic developers to reach established goals and build a sustainable model to fit community needs, Frieze said.

The goal, she said, is for the process to be finalized by spring 2021.

Council Bluffs City Councilmember Chad Hannan, through a provided statement, expressed his support of the effort.

“I am excited to see this program move forward, it will be a cornerstone to build upon for not just our business community, but it will provide tremendous opportunity to our students as they search for the best fit for their post-education careers,” Hannan said.