Chamber of Commerce launches Unbelievable Workplaces venture; program will gauge workplace satisfaction

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is working to help local employers gauge employee satisfaction, recognizing those that receive high marks and assisting those that need to improve it.

The new, yearly program is called Unbelievable Workplaces CB and is the brainchild of Alicia Frieze, the chamber’s director of workforce development.

“It’s a way for (employers) to gauge the culture of their workplace,” Frieze said.

The program will use human resources technology Moodtracker’s free “Human-Centered Workplace” survey, according to material from the chamber. Frieze said they will include asking employees if they feel appreciated, the company values work-life harmony, if they feel their work is meaningful, feel safe and respected and if the company has culture programs in place, along with questions about retention and the ability to into a role with the company.

“We want to give our members (and non-members) a way to gauge their culture. See what their employee satisfaction is,” chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp said. “It’s important for them to have a metric, that’s quantitative, that’s proven to be accurate and meaningful. We know Moodtracker has the reputation for doing that.”