Chamber of Commerce launches Unbelievable Workplaces venture; program will gauge workplace satisfaction

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is working to help local employers gauge employee satisfaction, recognizing those that receive high marks and assisting those that need to improve it.
The new, yearly program is called Unbelievable Workplaces CB and is the brainchild of Alicia Frieze, the chamber’s director of workforce development.
“It’s a way for (employers) to gauge the culture of their workplace,” Frieze said.
The program will use human resources technology Moodtracker’s free “Human-Centered Workplace” survey, according to material from the chamber. Frieze said they will include asking employees if they feel appreciated, the company values work-life harmony, if they feel their work is meaningful, feel safe and respected and if the company has culture programs in place, along with questions about retention and the ability to into a role with the company.
“We want to give our members (and non-members) a way to gauge their culture. See what their employee satisfaction is,” chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp said. “It’s important for them to have a metric, that’s quantitative, that’s proven to be accurate and meaningful. We know Moodtracker has the reputation for doing that.”
The program is born of the chamber’s focus on workforce development. The Iowa West Foundation is granting $200,000 to the organization over two years, with metrics and criteria to meet. Frieze started with the chamber in the fall of 2020. And the chamber worked to create a workforce collaborative, made up of member businesses that discusses a broad swatch of related topics and also allows for networking.
The workplace survey is the next step, “a metric Iowa West wanted to see as a result of receiving funds from them,” Kamp noted.
“It’s really important,” he said of the survey. “It’s one of the key things from the workforce collaborative.”
According to the chamber, Moodtracker will use the answered surveys to create a dashboard of employee satisfaction. Companies that receive an overall “green” humanity rating from employees will have their company name and logo listed as one of Council Bluffs’ UNbelievable Workplaces, and they’ll also receive a window decal and media kit.
“Any areas that your company does not receive a overall “green” rating, will provide critical insight to you as an employer regarding areas needing to be addressed to improve the culture of your workplace. The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will work with you to review and create action items to improve your company’s culture based on your respective results,” the chamber information said.
The cost for the first year of the program is $25 for member businesses and $50 for non-members.
Frieze and Kamp said they’re excited to get the program off the ground for area businesses.
“We want to ensure that companies know, as a whole, what their company looks like. And we wanted to make sure it’s affordable,” Frieze said. “Other employee engagement surveys, there’s a lot focus on managers. We wanted to wanted to focus on the whole company.
“The biggest things we’re working on right now is, we’re hoping this will affect retention and recruitment in the area.”
Enrollment in the program is open until Feb. 28, with surveys open until March 31. Companies will receive their dashboards between April 1 and May 1.
For more information, go to unbelievableworkplacescb.com.