Chamber of Commerce members donate teddy bears for local children

Hundreds of local children will soon get a warm, fuzzy friend, thanks to Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce members who attended a special event Thursday at U.S. Bank.

The bank hosted the 33rd annual Teddy Bear Party at its main branch at 421 W. Broadway.

Guests were to bring new teddy bears to the event to be donated to local charities, and past attendees have come with bears of a variety of colors and sizes. Different nonprofit organizations are chosen each year to receive the donations.

Thursday night’s turnout was better than last year’s but still not at pre-pandemic levels, said Kevin Stull, Council Bluffs market president.

An estimated 200 bears were collected, according to Caitlin Hurley, assistant vice president of public affairs and communications at US Bancorp Center in Minneapolis. However, employees won’t do an actual count until Monday, Stull said.

“On average, we typically receive between 250 and 300 stuffed animals,” he said.

This year’s critters will be donated to Children’s Square USA, MOHM’s Place, Micah House Emergency Family Shelter, Catholic Charities-Phoenix House and Care & Share for the enjoyment of the children they serve, Hurley said.

In short, donors are giving them a Beary Merry Christmas.

