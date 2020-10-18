Chamber remains closed indefinitely as rise in county COVID-19 cases continues

With positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County continuing to trend upward, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp said the plan is for the organization to continue working remotely for the foreseeable future.

The office has been closed since late September in the wake of two Chamber employees contracting the coronavirus.

“As far as when we will be returning to the office, we honestly don’t know yet,” Kamp said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “With the cases continuing to go up in Pottawattamie County and throughout the state … we just know that we are not comfortable opening back up right now, frankly.”

One employee who contracted the virus, Kamp said, was virtually asymptomatic. The other, he said, is still showing symptoms 26 days after testing positive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That speaks to the longevity that this can have, how long this can linger with individuals depending on the severity of the strand that you get,” Kamp said, referencing the virus.

Although being forced to operate business outside of the normal office setting required a great deal of adapting, Kamp said he’s pleased with the work he and his cohorts are still accomplishing.