Chamber, state representatives highlight legislative priorities before new session

Topics covered included, but weren’t limited to: recovery and resiliency during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters, infrastructure needs, the state’s tax climate and economic incentives, workforce development and education.

Conversation was also generated about an economic development package recently passed in the Nebraska Unicameral.

“We wanted to make sure that was something our representatives and senators were aware of, because a lot of times we will be competing directly with them (Nebraska), and it’s important we know what their incentives are and how they compare and compete with ours.”

Kamp said a similar roundtable-type Zoom session will likely be held sometime after the new Iowa Legislature session kicks off in early January. He added that the meetings are equally as important and useful for representatives as they are for constituents.

After all, their job is to represent and reflect the interests of voters who put them in office, Kamp said.

“It’s something they really appreciate; they love when chambers and other groups have their finger on the pulse of their communities and regions,” he said. “We are very engaged with them — they come to us all the time at the Capitol.”