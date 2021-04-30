City will renovate 32nd Avenue entrance to Lake Manawa Power Center

Work is set to begin on refurbishing one of the Lake Manawa Power Center entrances.

Council Bluffs Public Works will reconstruct 225 feet of 32nd Avenue east of the South Expressway. The work will include lowering the roadway over the since-removed railroad tracks. The City Council unanimously accepted a bid from Compass Utility of Council Bluffs to do the work for $414,837.54.

According to a submission to the City Council from Public Works Director Matt Cox, the work will also include construction of a sidewalk on the south side of 32nd Avenue from the South Expressway to Manawa Centre Drive and along the west side of Manawa Centre Drive, from 32nd Avenue to the existing bus stop just north of the Menard’s driveway.

“The existing entrances at 32nd and 30th Avenue have that raised profile. It’s not needed anymore,” said Dave Vermillion, civil engineer with Public Works. “Aesthetically it makes sense to remove that. It also helps fits sidewalk and trails as well.”

Vermillion said nothing is planned as of yet but similar work at 30th Avenue is possible.

“Eventually, that might happen,” he said.