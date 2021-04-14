Council Bluffs Chamber recognizes local businesses, organizations as 'Unbelievable Workplaces'

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday recognized 16 community businesses and organizations as “Unbelievable Workplaces.”
Unbelievable Workplaces is a pilot program developed and run by the chamber, and is designed to help area businesses track employee satisfaction, according to a press release from the chamber. Area employers are able to utilize the Unbelievable Workplaces program to obtain insight from their associates, create a culture that employees will want to work in, and share their status to get recognized for the culture as an unbelievable place to work, the release stated.
“According to the Society for Human Resource Management, when an organization has a strong culture, three things happen: employees know how top management wants them to respond to any situation, employees believe that the expected response is the proper one, and employees know that they will be rewarded for demonstrating the organization’s values,” Alicia Frieze, workforce development director for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the release.
Businesses and organizations recognized include:
• Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation
• Career EdVantage
• Council Bluffs Community School District
• Family, Inc.
• HGM Associates Inc.
• Iowa West Foundation
• Iowa Western Community College
• Lewis Central Community School District
• Life Dimensions by Ilona
• Omni Dental Centre
• Petersen Law PLLC
• Pottawattamie County Community Foundation
• Promise Partners
• The 712 Initiative
• TS Banking Group
• Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C.
In order for a business or organization to be receive the designation as an Unbelievable Workplace, the following qualifications must be met:
1. Provides the number of associates and their current turnover rate.
2. At least 60% of their employees must respond to the survey.
3. Receive an overall “green” level score, as assessed by their employees.
“As an organization, we strive to attract and retain talented and dedicated staff members. We value providing a workplace in which employees thrive so they can provide the best educational experience for our students,” Dr. Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District, said in the release. “Through this survey, we knew we would gain insight into areas of strength and areas where we can continue to improve. We appreciate the CB Chamber for providing this opportunity to us, and we are proud to be among the first organizations in the city to be named to this list.
Dr. Eric D. Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, said the climate of a school district and any school building is one of the most important factors in finding success in the district’s efforts to “help kids thrive.”
“We have a great sense of pride at Lewis Central, but considering the challenges relating to the pandemic this year, it’s a wonderful honor to see that pride recognized through being named an Unbelievable Workplace by our Chamber of Commerce,” Knost said in the release.
Area businesses will have an opportunity to participate in Unbelievable Workplaces annually. Registration for the next round of Unbelievable Workplaces will be available in December 2021.
For more information regarding how businesses and organizations can participate in this program, contact Frieze at the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, at 712-325-1000 or email alicia@councilbluffsiowa.com.