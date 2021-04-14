Council Bluffs Chamber recognizes local businesses, organizations as 'Unbelievable Workplaces'

“As an organization, we strive to attract and retain talented and dedicated staff members. We value providing a workplace in which employees thrive so they can provide the best educational experience for our students,” Dr. Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community School District, said in the release. “Through this survey, we knew we would gain insight into areas of strength and areas where we can continue to improve. We appreciate the CB Chamber for providing this opportunity to us, and we are proud to be among the first organizations in the city to be named to this list.