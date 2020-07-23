Council Bluffs man sentenced on meth charges

A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charges.

Matthew Carson, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

The charges and conviction stemmed from two traffic stops of Carson by Council Bluffs Police officers in 2019.

During the two stops, officers found 20 and 24 grams of meth, respectively, and with a loaded gun during the second stop.

This investigation was conducted by the Council Bluffs Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.