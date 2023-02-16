Matt Johnson, the owner of Barley’s in Council Bluffs, has been inducted to the National Restaurant Association’s Board of Directors.

“The restaurant industry is the second largest private employer in our country. I am honored and humbled to have been elected to the National Restaurant Board of Directors,” Johnson said in a press release. “Bringing an independent voice from a Midwestern state is important in a room full of national franchises and companies with household names. I look forward to working with others to promote and protect this great industry that I love.”

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises nearly 1 million restaurant and food service outlets and a workforce of 14.5 million employees. Its mission is to strengthen operations, mitigate risk and develop talent, advance and protect business vitality through advocacy, and drive knowledge and collaboration.

Johnson joined the national board after having served on the Iowa Restaurant Association’s board from 2012 to 2021. He was named Iowa Restaurateur of the Year in 2020.

“No state is guaranteed a seat on the National Restaurant Association Board,” Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, said in the release. “Matt’s track record as an effective advocate for the state’s independent restaurant community will now extend to national issues that will help independent operators across the country.”

Johnson is a Council Bluffs native, Iowa Western Community College alum and member of the Board of Trustees, and a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

He serves on the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau board and is a member of the 2022-23 class of Leadership Iowa. Johnson is a community visionary and regular volunteer, helping raise thousands for schools and local nonprofits over his more than 20 years in business.