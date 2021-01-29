Davenport-based company may take over Bluffs airport operations

A Davenport company is poised to acquire Advanced Air and become the new Fixed Base Operator at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.
The Council Bluffs Airport Authority is currently negotiating a long-term lease agreement with Carver Aero of Davenport based on its proposed investment in facilities and aviation services at the airport as presented in its statement of qualifications.
“The board selected Carver Aero from several other reputable FBO operators to begin negotiations on a long-term relationship at the airfield,” said Andy Biller, executive director of the Council Bluffs Airport Authority. “Carver plans to make our airport a magnet for our community and for a new breed of customers, as well as well as a trusted, nationally known place for a stop-over and to refuel.”
Carver Aero and Advanced Air submitted a joint statement of qualifications on Dec. 4 in response to a public request for qualifications process conducted by the Airport Authority, Biller said. At its Dec. 16 board meeting, the board authorized an RFQ Evaluation Committee to begin negotiations with the most qualified respondent.
At its Jan. 20 meeting, the board approved a request by Advanced Air to be acquired by Carver Aero and have its Fixed Base Operator lease with the Airport Authority assigned to Carver Aero, he said.
The company reached an agreement to purchase Advanced Air from Lisa LaMantia, longtime owner-operator of the current FBO and flight school at the airport, according to a press release from Carver Aero.
The board expects to reach an agreement with Carver Aero because of its “proven engagement and commitment to job creation and workforce training,” the press release stated.
“The board especially likes the company’s established apprenticeship programs in cooperation with community colleges,” Biller said.
“We are thankful for the trust of the Council Bluffs Airport Authority, having been selected to help to operate the FBO and to contribute to the growth of the airport and the community,” said Peter Limberger, chairman of Carver Aero and co-founder and chairman-CEO of CL Enterprises, the family holding company for Carver Aero.
Coming to Council Bluffs will be the beginning of Carver Aero’s expansion in the Midwest, Carver CEO Guy Lieser said in the press release.
“We want to bring that nostalgic sense of wonder back to community airports – even make them the place where families come to enjoy watching planes take off and land,” he said. “We also believe airports should be major contributors to the local economy, and we are looking forward (to) becoming a part of the local and regional economic development efforts.”
Carver Aero believes there is a growing market for business customers and also for families who don’t want to “hassle with” commercial airlines and the Transportation Security Administration anymore, the press release stated.
“We did a thorough survey, and we are seeing an increase in charter services, partly because of COVID-19 but also because people want to fly out of their local airport on their own schedule — with their family and pets — and land at an airport near their destination,” Lieser said.
Advanced Air’s LaMantia said she is excited about the prospective growth of services in Council Bluffs and said the acquisition of her company by Carver Aero will bring added professional and financial resources that will benefit aviators and wanna-be aviators, according to the press release.
“We have the largest privately owned flight school in the Midwest, and Carver plans to expand that service — which will result in better-paying careers, including (for) flight instructors, charter pilots, maintenance crews and avionics technicians,” she said.
LaMantia will join Carver Aero and continue to oversee the Council Bluffs operations, according to the press release.
The company recently purchased two more Beechcraft King Air turboprop airplanes and will base a King Air 200 and a King Air 350 in Council Bluffs to serve the eastern Nebraska and western Iowa market, the press release stated. It has three King Air turboprops and several other aircraft based in Davenport. Carver Aero is hiring and recently added a new director of sales and marketing.
Carver Aero has FBO operations in Davenport and Muscatine. The company provides corporate and general aviation services in Iowa, including charter flights, corporate pilot services, airplane maintenance, flight training, fuel services and aircraft storage and is aiming to capture growth in the charter industry. For more information, see www.carveraero.com.
The company is owned by CL Enterprises, which has its home office in Peru, Illinois for businesses owned and managed by wife and husband Inga Carus and Peter Limberger. CLE invests in a variety of businesses from farming to manufacturing and from real estate development to aviation, with a focus on bringing economic development to smaller Midwestern towns. Both are avid pilots with the next goal to get rated to also fly helicopters. Limberger enjoys flying anything from gliders to aerobatics in an Extra 330 and from their 1942 Stearman to more modern fighter jets. For more information, see cl-enterprises.com.