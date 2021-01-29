Davenport-based company may take over Bluffs airport operations

The board expects to reach an agreement with Carver Aero because of its “proven engagement and commitment to job creation and workforce training,” the press release stated.

“The board especially likes the company’s established apprenticeship programs in cooperation with community colleges,” Biller said.

“We are thankful for the trust of the Council Bluffs Airport Authority, having been selected to help to operate the FBO and to contribute to the growth of the airport and the community,” said Peter Limberger, chairman of Carver Aero and co-founder and chairman-CEO of CL Enterprises, the family holding company for Carver Aero.

Coming to Council Bluffs will be the beginning of Carver Aero’s expansion in the Midwest, Carver CEO Guy Lieser said in the press release.

“We want to bring that nostalgic sense of wonder back to community airports – even make them the place where families come to enjoy watching planes take off and land,” he said. “We also believe airports should be major contributors to the local economy, and we are looking forward (to) becoming a part of the local and regional economic development efforts.”