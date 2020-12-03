Early returns show Giving Tuesday a success locally

Another Giving Tuesday has come and gone, and early signs point to a successful day.
Share Omaha, which spearheads the local effort, said giving through its website increased by more than 700% compared to 2019.
“We saw so much generosity. It was exactly what we were hoping for,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said Wednesday.
The nonprofit organization said the day’s generosity was large enough to cause tech issues for the website, according to Katie Fourney with Share Omaha.
“Our site, at one point there were so many people on there that we had a little glitch, overcame it in 15 minutes,” Maas said. “The tech team learned a lot about the generous volume of giving in the area. It’s what I call a ‘happy problem.’”
The organization is working with nonprofits to see how giving as a whole went in the area and expects to have a total dollar amount donated next week. But excitement was in the air. Fourney also shared that Giving Tuesday was the top trending hashtag in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro on Twitter for much of the day.
“The data of the year has showed us the metro area shows up for itself,” Maas said of people contributing what they could despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we were down, we would’ve understood. Everyone would’ve. But we weren’t. We were on people lips, on people’s minds, on their time and efforts (Tuesday).”
Maas credited southwest Iowa partners the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and TS Bank, noting, “the excitement and anticipation and support they offered to us yesterday. Our team is beyond grateful and the community should be also. They were a huge part of yesterday.” Fourney said TS Bank employees donated more than 150 items to Mosaic, volunteer 10 hours for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and donated more than 257 canned goods and toiletries, among their efforts.
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation offered a 20% match on donations to agency and individual endowments houses at the foundation. Executive Director Donna Dostal said there 64 such donations totaling $369,040, with the foundation matching that with $72,153.
“It was fantastic. The philanthropic spirit of the community is phenomenal. We’re just happy to amplify those contributions,” Dostal said. “This year has been extraordinary for people reaching out to make sure our philanthropic community is strong. I couldn’t be more excited.”
Maas said the event was a learning experience, as ShareOmaha.org now serves as the predominant giving website in the metro. Overall, she was happy to see local residents step up to help out.
“I often say I’m in ‘the do good’ business. The community got to be a part of that yesterday,” Maas said. “Seeing that there was good to be done, and they did it.”
