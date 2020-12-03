Early returns show Giving Tuesday a success locally

Another Giving Tuesday has come and gone, and early signs point to a successful day.

Share Omaha, which spearheads the local effort, said giving through its website increased by more than 700% compared to 2019.

“We saw so much generosity. It was exactly what we were hoping for,” Share Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said Wednesday.

The nonprofit organization said the day’s generosity was large enough to cause tech issues for the website, according to Katie Fourney with Share Omaha.

“Our site, at one point there were so many people on there that we had a little glitch, overcame it in 15 minutes,” Maas said. “The tech team learned a lot about the generous volume of giving in the area. It’s what I call a ‘happy problem.’”

The organization is working with nonprofits to see how giving as a whole went in the area and expects to have a total dollar amount donated next week. But excitement was in the air. Fourney also shared that Giving Tuesday was the top trending hashtag in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro on Twitter for much of the day.