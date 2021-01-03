Edwards provides gift of thanks to hospital workers

Though local cases have declined in recent weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on — and hospital employees regularly report to work in environments where the risk of infection is elevated and the suffering of individual patients is heart-wrenching.
Expressions of gratitude and encouragement are critical to shoring up their morale and giving them the strength to continue their important work.
Edwards Auto Group, a family-owned automobile and powersports dealer in Council Bluffs, has offered a generous gift of support for healthcare heroes at CHI Health Mercy Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, according to Abby Jares, development officer at Mercy.
“Edwards committed to a donation that provides free meals each week to our day, night and weekend staffs from December 2020 until March 2021,” she said.
That will total more than 5,000 meals per month from local restaurants and the hospitals’ food service departments, according to a joint press release from the parties. The donation touches every hospital employee – nurses, doctors, technicians, phlebotomists, pharmacists, housekeepers and patient care support personnel who are selflessly caring for community members and putting themselves in the path of COVID-19. The donation from Edwards is crucial during these difficult times to uplift the hospitals’ employees as they navigate the uncharted waters of the virus.
“What an incredible gift to our employees, who continue to step forward each day because they know our patients need them now more than ever,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Jennie. “Our employees are touched by the generosity and so thankful for a hot meal and the appreciation for the care and compassion they provide.”
“We are beyond grateful for this donation,” Jares said. “The positive impact this gift has on our employees is hard to put into words. It illustrates to our employees that the community cares about their well-being and appreciates the important work they are doing daily.”
Founded 34 years ago, Edwards Auto Group has grown to 14 car franchises, eight powersport franchises, nine dealership locations and over 400 employees. Edwards is located in Council Bluffs; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Storm Lake.
CHI Health is a regional health network based in Omaha that includes 14 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health facilities and more than 10,000 employees in Nebraska and southwest Iowa. CHI Health is part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit Catholic health system created in February 2019 through the alignment of Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. With its national office in Chicago and a team of about 150,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit Health operates 142 hospitals and more than 700 care sites across 21 states.
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital was established in 1886 and has been affiliated with Methodist Health System since 1994. The hospital is a 230-licensed-bed regional health care center serving about 250,000 residents in southwest Iowa. Jennie Edmundson employs a workforce of 422 full-time and almost 162 part-time staff members and has more than 300 physicians on its medical staff, including 168 who are currently active.