Edwards provides gift of thanks to hospital workers

“What an incredible gift to our employees, who continue to step forward each day because they know our patients need them now more than ever,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Jennie. “Our employees are touched by the generosity and so thankful for a hot meal and the appreciation for the care and compassion they provide.”

“We are beyond grateful for this donation,” Jares said. “The positive impact this gift has on our employees is hard to put into words. It illustrates to our employees that the community cares about their well-being and appreciates the important work they are doing daily.”

Founded 34 years ago, Edwards Auto Group has grown to 14 car franchises, eight powersport franchises, nine dealership locations and over 400 employees. Edwards is located in Council Bluffs; Bellevue, Nebraska; and Storm Lake.