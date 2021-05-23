Exploring Home: Award-winning tourism spots in Pottawattamie County

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards recognizing the best tourism businesses in Pottawattamie County.

This year, the public nominated and voted for the best restaurant, hotel, attraction and retail shop in Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy Counties. More than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties.

Congratulations to Pizza King for winning the 2021 ward for the best restaurant in Pottawattamie County.

Pizza King is a family-owned business that has been serving the Council Bluffs area since 1965. They pride themselves on great food, friendly service and a wonderful family atmosphere.

Congratulations to the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites at Ameristar Casino for winning the 2021 award for the best hotel in Pottawattamie County.

The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites at Ameristar is one of Pottawattamie County’s largest hotel properties with convention and catering capabilities and is located next door to Ameristar Casino.

Congratulations to Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard for winning the 2021 award for the best attraction in Pottawattamie County.