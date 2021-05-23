Exploring Home: Award-winning tourism spots in Pottawattamie County

The votes are in for the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards recognizing the best tourism businesses in Pottawattamie County.
This year, the public nominated and voted for the best restaurant, hotel, attraction and retail shop in Pottawattamie, Douglas and Sarpy Counties. More than 6,000 votes were cast across the three counties.
Congratulations to Pizza King for winning the 2021 ward for the best restaurant in Pottawattamie County.
Pizza King is a family-owned business that has been serving the Council Bluffs area since 1965. They pride themselves on great food, friendly service and a wonderful family atmosphere.
Congratulations to the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites at Ameristar Casino for winning the 2021 award for the best hotel in Pottawattamie County.
The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites at Ameristar is one of Pottawattamie County’s largest hotel properties with convention and catering capabilities and is located next door to Ameristar Casino.
Congratulations to Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard for winning the 2021 award for the best attraction in Pottawattamie County.
Since 1994, Ditmars has been known for their beautiful apple orchard and fun seasonal family activities. They have expanded and now include a vineyard, sunflower fields, a pumpkin patch and so much more.
Congratulations to Anytime Tees for winning the 2021 award for best retail business in Pottawattamie County.
Anytime Tees specializes in screen-printing, embroidery and iron-on clothing customization. This award-winning small business works hard everyday to represent the Council Bluffs community in a positive and meaningful way.
The OMA Tourism Awards are presented in partnership with the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sarpy County Tourism and Visit Omaha to honor the more than 18,000 local residents who work in the tourism industry. This year, the awards provided the opportunity to shine a light on the strength, unity and resilience of our local tourism community during a challenging time.
Thank you to everyone who participated by sending in nominations and voting and for supporting the tourism industry.