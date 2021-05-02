Family-owned McMullen Ford adapts business model to accommodate customers during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led McMullen Ford to rethink and revamp its 40-year-old playbook for selling new and pre-owned autos to consumers in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.

In March 2020, as coronavirus shutdowns and restrictions began to impact everyday life across the country and locally, the number of potential car buyers visiting the dealership all but screeched to a halt, co-owner and President Scott McMullen said, adding that sales were “pathetic,” the second half of March.

In April, May and June, profits were down 25 percent compared the previous year.

McMullen and his son, Dan, said while people were still interested in shopping for a new car, truck or van, they just didn’t want to leave the safety of their homes to hang around an auto dealership and for the often lengthy process of selecting a car, test driving it, negotiating the price and ultimately making a purchase.

The McMullens soon realized that even though many customers balked at the idea of visiting the showroom floor, they would happily shop for cars the same way they’d been doing everything else since the pandemic began: online, in their pajamas and on the couch.