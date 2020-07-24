Farmers market vouchers still available

Farmers market vouchers are still available for older Iowans in the Connections Area Agency on Aging service area, the agency announced this week.

Remaining vouchers will be distributed on a first-call, first-served basis.

Qualifying seniors can obtain vouchers for $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce offered at participating area farmers markets, a press release from Connections stated. To be eligible, applicants must be at least 60 years old and have annual income of less than $23,606 for single adults or $31,894 for married couples.

Only one original application is allowed per person. Married couples can apply jointly on one application.

Those interested in an application should call Connections at 1-800-432-9209, since area senior centers are closed. Forms will be mailed out with a postage-paid return envelope. All information must be provided before vouchers will be mailed out.

